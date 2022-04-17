 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CALEDONIA

Fire at Eco-Justice Center does minimal damage to alpaca shelter, EJC reports; all animals safe

A Curious Alpaca

An alpaca takes time from its grazing duties to check out a visitor with a camera in October 2017 at the Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road, Caledonia. A fire Saturday night at EJC did minimal damage to the alpaca shelter; all animals are safe, EJC reports.

 SHARON KNOX, JOURNAL TIMES FILE PHOTO

CALEDONIA — Administrators of the Eco-Justice Center, 7133 Michna Road, credit “the efforts of a few good Samaritans” for keeping the damage to a minimum after a small fire broke out in the center’s alpaca center on Saturday night, according to a post on the Eco-Justice Center Facebook page.

At about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, a fire broke out in the shelter, according to the post. Emergency personnel were called to the center grounds.

“All animals are safe. All staff are safe. Minimal damage was done to the alpaca shelter structures,” the post stated.

“Thank you for the support and concern from our community!” the Facebook post concluded.

