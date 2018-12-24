MOUNT PLEASANT — Construction on Highway MM and 38 will still be around after the holiday season.
The construction project, which started in May, has been plagued by delays and although the mild winter (thus far) has been mostly kind to those who work outside, a final end date for the project is anyone’s guess.
That means liquidated damages will continue to be assessed, according to the Department of Transportation.
Although some small progress has been made on the median on Highway 38 and a smoother lane paved on Highway MM, the driveability of the roads has improved.
However, Caledonia-based Cornerstone Pavers, LLC, the contractor on the project, was supposed to have through lanes paved by Saturday, but that has not happened; instead, temporary asphalt has been put in place at the direction of the WisDOT.
Funding for the project is split between the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, which is paying for 80 percent of the project, and Racine County, which is picking up the remaining 20 percent.
Cornerstone has struggled to keep the project on track. Chris Cape, construction and company manager for Cornerstone, said the recent frost had an impact on the project timeline.
“Due to the extremely cold, snow and frozen ground experienced in November and the forecast for continued bad weather, Cornerstone was directed in late November to install a temporary asphalt road on (Highway) MM and complete certain other work for the season,” Cape said. “The directed work has been completed. Some limited work continues related to electrical work on the project that isn’t affected to the same degree by the adverse weather.”
Cape said Cornerstone plans to start working on the project again in the spring “when conditions allow.”
A spokesman for WisDOT said: “The contractor on the (Highway) MM project continues to make progress completing the work. The temporary asphalt on (Highway) MM is providing better access for residents and businesses on that road. The warmer weather this week allowed some of the concrete curb to be constructed. Cornerstone continues to be charged for liquidated damages for failing to meet project completion dates.”
It is unclear at the moment how much in fines Cornerstone has been charged with.
County’s frustration
Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave has been critical of both the contractor and WisDOT in regard to the project.
“As I have made clear for months, the progress of work performed on the Highway MM project has been completely unacceptable to Racine County, to our residents, and to our businesses,” Delagrave said. “Though this project is under WisDOT oversight, the county has repeatedly expressed its frustrations with delays and sought WisDOT’s assistance in holding Cornerstone accountable. We will continue to apply pressure until the last orange barrel is gone.”
extremely cold and frozen conditions in November? And what about the last year? No doubt they will file for bankruptcy, leaving the bill for us to pay
"Cornerstone was directed in late November to install a temporary asphalt road"....I sure hope the state will make Cornerstne pay for that!!!! Don't put his incompetency on the backs of the taxpayers! But then again, after Cornerstone files for bankruptcy, it'll be a moot point!
