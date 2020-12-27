Fine dining survives with a to-go focus: How Sebastian's in Caledonia is weathering the pandemic

The various operational changes, she said have positioned Sebastian’s well.

“We’ve been able to come out of it in a good way,” she noted. “We’ve been able to come out of it (COVID) alive.”

A big part of Sebastian’s success has been the steadfast support of its customers.

“I’m extremely thankful and impressed that people were really stepping up — supporting local and buying gift certificates,” Cory said. “People were really making the extra effort. As restaurant owners, that’s huge to us and it means a lot. I’ve been in the restaurant industry my whole life; this is my life.”

Restaurant’s success important

Successfully steering the restaurant through the many challenging obstacles inherent in the ongoing COVID pandemic brings with it a great responsibility, not only in terms of health and safety concerns, but also for the financial livelihood of Sebastian’s and its employees.

“Keeping my staff employed is a tremendous responsibility,” Cory noted. “It’s extremely important to me. I have a staff of 35 here that depend on this job for a paycheck and I want to make sure that they’re able to get that. I can’t say I sleep as much as I usually do because these things are always on my mind.”