Fine dining survives with a to-go focus: How Sebastian's in Caledonia is weathering the pandemic

CALEDONIA — It’s no secret that the restaurant business, across the nation, here in Wisconsin and in Racine County, has been significantly impacted by the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, dine-in focused fine dining establishments particularly so.
Nationally, the Washington D.C. based-National Restaurant Association estimates more than 100,000 U.S. restaurants — almost one in six — have permanently closed long-term or permanently due to the pandemic. Closer to home, the Madison-based Wisconsin Restaurant Association reports that, based on latest-available data from September, almost half of Wisconsin restaurants indicated they will likely go out of business within the next six months without additional federal economic assistance.
At award-winning Sebastian’s Fine Food & Spirits, 6025 Douglas Ave. (Highway 32) in Caledonia, owners Scott, Patrice and Cory Sebastian have found a recipe for successful restaurateuring in the challenging age of COVID, tapping equal parts creativity and flexibility to buoy 21-year-old Sebastian’s as it navigates uncharted waters for the restaurant industry.
“We, as a team, have been adapting and flexible,” General Manager Cory Sebastian said. “If we stick to our old ways, that’s not going to work. We have to be innovative, we have to be creative … to survive.”
Flexibility, creativity important
Most recently for Sebastian’s, that has meant a Dec. 1-28 pivot to an exclusive reliance on the curbside trade employed by the restaurant early on in the pandemic.
“As we were noticing the COVID cases increasing in Wisconsin, we felt for the safety of our guests, as well as our staff, that we would suspend dining in and switch back to our curbside model that, when we were shut down before, proved very popular,” Cory said. “It was successful. Even when we did open back up, we were still fulfilling a lot of to-go orders.”
With the number of COVID cases on the decline in Wisconsin and new vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna being rolled out, Sebastian’s will reopen for dine-in on Tuesday, Dec. 29, while also still offering its popular curbside pickup menu on an ongoing basis.
Cory said Sebastian’s modified curbside menu, developed by her father Scott early on in the pandemic, has proven popular with customers in both its rollouts, offering daily features from Sebastian’s regular menu as well as “two items each day at a more accessible price point” to encourage “multiple times a week” frequency of patronage and make the restaurant more accessible to families with “home-style chef-prepared dinners” like Chicken Pot Pie and Not Your Mother’s Meatloaf that are not typically on the special occasion Sebastian’s menu.
“People regard us as a fine dining restaurant,” she noted. “This is a very different concept.”
Sebastian’s weekly curbside menu is posted online at the beginning of each week at sebastiansracine.com and on Facebook at Sebastian’s Restaurant Racine.
‘People love our curbside’
Merging two different dining concepts, Sebastian’s outside-the-box curbside menu has proven popular with its customers, keeping them engaged with the restaurant on an ongoing basis during the protracted pandemic.
“People love our curbside,” Cory said. “They like the creativity in the menu that we offer and they like the accessible price point. I have some people who order from the curbside menu every day.”
Another COVID-spurred adaptation at Sebastian’s was greater utilization of the restaurant’s existing outdoor patio during the warm weather months as the COVID-impacted dine-in trade shifted significantly toward a greater utilization of socially distanced open-air outdoor dining venues.
“Several years ago we built our outdoor patio,” Cory noted. “Once we recognized the demand (for outdoor dining) we doubled it. We put that on the front burner right away. We made that investment in the business. That helped our business tremendously during the summertime. It was extremely popular.
The various operational changes, she said have positioned Sebastian’s well.
“We’ve been able to come out of it in a good way,” she noted. “We’ve been able to come out of it (COVID) alive.”
A big part of Sebastian’s success has been the steadfast support of its customers.
“I’m extremely thankful and impressed that people were really stepping up — supporting local and buying gift certificates,” Cory said. “People were really making the extra effort. As restaurant owners, that’s huge to us and it means a lot. I’ve been in the restaurant industry my whole life; this is my life.”
Restaurant’s success important
Successfully steering the restaurant through the many challenging obstacles inherent in the ongoing COVID pandemic brings with it a great responsibility, not only in terms of health and safety concerns, but also for the financial livelihood of Sebastian’s and its employees.
“Keeping my staff employed is a tremendous responsibility,” Cory noted. “It’s extremely important to me. I have a staff of 35 here that depend on this job for a paycheck and I want to make sure that they’re able to get that. I can’t say I sleep as much as I usually do because these things are always on my mind.”
With restaurants here and elsewhere going dark permanently during the ongoing pandemic, failure is not an option for Cory.
“It breaks my heart to see others go down,” she said. “I’m not letting that happen to my staff or to this establishment.”
Challenges remain
While Sebastian’s has proven its mettle as a survivor, still successfully operating eight months into what was once billed as “15 Days to Slow the Spread” of the unrelenting COVID-19 pandemic, that’s not to say it’s been an easy road by any means.
“Nothing’s ideal during these times right now,” Cory noted. “All you can do is the best you can to make it work. We’re working more for less, but sometimes that’s what you have to do to stay alive and still do well. Hopefully this is just temporary.”