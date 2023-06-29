Fireworks fans have plenty of options in this area. Shows start about 9:30 p.m.:

July 1: The Kenosha Kingfish baseball team hosts post-game fireworks at Simmons Field. Also on July 1: The team’s first 2023 bobblehead, a Navy Elvis, will be distributed (while supplies last). The bobblehead features the team’s mascot, King Elvis, in a Navy uniform.

“The Navy Elvis is the first in what we hope will be a series of military bobbleheads,” said General Manager Ryne Goralski.

Note: The team has fireworks shows after every Saturday home game. Also: The section bobblehead this season is the Kenosha Comets Elvis on Aug. 4.

The Kenosha Comets bobblehead honors the local team that played in the 1943-1954 All-American Professional Women’s Baseball League.

Also on Aug. 4, the women’s Team USA Baseball Team will play a free game at 3 p.m. at Simmons Field, before heading to Thunder Bay, Ontario, for the Women’s Baseball World Cup. “We’re very excited to have Team USA here,” team oner Bill Fanning said.

July 1: Libertyfest in Twin Lakes ends with a fireworks show at dusk in Lance Park on Lake Mary.

July 3: Sturtevant‘s fireworks are set off at dusk in Fireman’s Park on Charles Street.

July 3: Paddock Lake‘s fireworks show starts at 9:30 p.m., after the boat parade.

July3: The City of Milwaukee‘s fireworks, along the lakefront, centered on Veterans Park.

July 4: City of Racine‘s fireworks show, at dusk from North Beach.

July 4: City of Kenosha‘s fireworks show, at dusk from Celebration Place, near the museum campus Downtown.

July 4: Town of Raymond fireworks.

July 4: The Village of Fontana‘s fireworks show starts at dusk on the Geneva Lake lakefront, shooting off from a barge off Fontana Beach. You can watch the display from the land or on the water.

July 4: City of Burlington fireworks. For more details on area Fourth of July Weekend celebrations, see our stories on Pages 10-12.