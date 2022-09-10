STURTEVANT — It’s a jobseeker’s market right now. CNBC reported two weeks ago that “there are nearly two job openings for every unemployed worker” in the U.S. right now.

You might be able to find your future at the Racine Fall 2022 Job Fair on Tuesday. The free event is scheduled from 1-4 p.m. at Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave., Sturtevant.

More than three-dozen employers are expected to attend. Full-time, part-time, work-from-home positions are expected to be available in a variety of industries. Job-seeking attendees are encouraged to pre-register in order to have their resumes shared with all attending employers following the event.

Visit go.journaltimes.com/racinejobseeker for more details and to pre-register.

“A job fair is an opportunity to bring many resources directly to the people. Between employers, state, and local programs, you really should make the attempt to come down and talk to as many organizations as you can,” said Robert Nash, community spokesperson for Equus.

“As one of the collaborative job center partners we are excited to put these events on,” Nash said. “In real time, we can witness connections being made by job seekers and employers. Ideally, we like to see the instant impact of a person coming in that needs a job walking out with an interview set or even a contingent job offer. That may very well be a possibility at this type of event. Due to many new workforce funding initiatives, now is a really great time to investigate new career paths including CDL, forklift, construction, HVAC or health care opportunities. Many local organizations would love to talk to you about no-cost training.”