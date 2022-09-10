 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story topical
Racine Fall 2022 Job Fair

Find your future at the Racine Fall 2022 Job Fair on Tuesday

  • 0
Racine Job Fair 2021

Christopher Cahall of Racine works on a job application during the Racine Job Fair on July 20, 2021.

 Diana Panuncial

STURTEVANT — It’s a jobseeker’s market right now. CNBC reported two weeks ago that “there are nearly two job openings for every unemployed worker” in the U.S. right now.

You might be able to find your future at the Racine Fall 2022 Job Fair on Tuesday. The free event is scheduled from 1-4 p.m. at Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave., Sturtevant.

More than three-dozen employers are expected to attend. Full-time, part-time, work-from-home positions are expected to be available in a variety of industries. Job-seeking attendees are encouraged to pre-register in order to have their resumes shared with all attending employers following the event.

Visit go.journaltimes.com/racinejobseeker for more details and to pre-register.

People are also reading…

“A job fair is an opportunity to bring many resources directly to the people. Between employers, state, and local programs, you really should make the attempt to come down and talk to as many organizations as you can,” said Robert Nash, community spokesperson for Equus.

The fair is to be sponsored by Froedtert South and Green Bay Packaging, and hosted by The Journal Times, Wisconn Valley Media Group, Southeastern Works and Equus Workforce Solutions.

“As one of the collaborative job center partners we are excited to put these events on,” Nash said. “In real time, we can witness connections being made by job seekers and employers. Ideally, we like to see the instant impact of a person coming in that needs a job walking out with an interview set or even a contingent job offer. That may very well be a possibility at this type of event. Due to many new workforce funding initiatives, now is a really great time to investigate new career paths including CDL, forklift, construction, HVAC or health care opportunities. Many local organizations would love to talk to you about no-cost training.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Historic Wind Point home suddenly demolished

Historic Wind Point home suddenly demolished

The Prairie School has taken down a home on property it owns that a school official said was “a public safety concern,” although the home had been part of a private conservation easement. Representatives from the easement holder, Seno K/RLT Conservancy, said they were not aware of the demolition of the home at 4021 Lighthouse Drive while the school official said all appropriate legal procedures were followed.

Trans actor Angelica Ross, raised in Racine, to make history on Broadway

Trans actor Angelica Ross, raised in Racine, to make history on Broadway

The fictional character Roxie Hart has many awful attributes, she’s adulterous, narcissistic, scheming, manipulating and murderous. Next week she’ll also be something unexpected. “Pose” star Angelica Ross (who was raised in Racine) on Monday will step onstage in Hart’s high heels, becoming the first openly transgender woman to play a leading part on Broadway.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News