Financial literacy in the lunchroom: Educators Credit Union branch opens inside Horlick High School

RACINE — Noe Hernandez, a Horlick High School junior wearing a furry hat, couldn’t have been more excited Friday.

Normally, he has to ask his parents for a ride to an Educators Credit Union branch to deposit or withdraw money. Now, he only has to go to the school cafeteria.

A new ECU branch opened Friday inside Horlick. Students can open a bank account there or transfer cash.

“This is a full-on financial institution,” said Victor Frasher, ECU director of community engagement.

Students won’t have to pay transaction fees if they have an account with ECU, as they have to pay every time they use the in-school ATM.

“Oh yes! That makes this so much easier!” Hernandez said Friday while standing inside the new branch — which shares a space with the new school store, the Rebel Market. “Now I don’t have to ask my parents to take me to the bank anymore … this is a lot easier. Saves me time.”

Now, all three of Racine Unified School District’s comprehensive high schools have an ECU branch inside them, as do Kenosha’s Bradford High School and Alexander Mitchell Integrated Arts School in Milwaukee. At Horlick, the ECU will be open on “B days,” i.e., every other school day.

The school and ECU hope this will help increase financial literacy among youth.

Filling in knowledge gaps

Two of every nine 15-year-olds from developed countries don’t have basic financial skills, meaning they don’t know how to create a budget, invest or balance a checkbook, according to a 2015 international study. A study last year found that nearly three in four American teens say they are not confident in their financial education; nearly half of them don’t know what a 401(k) is.

However, U.S. students who actually have a bank account “score 22 points higher in financial literacy than students who do not, after accounting for socioeconomic status,” according to a report from Next Gen Personal Finance. “In the United States, socioeconomically advantaged students are about six times more likely than disadvantaged students to hold a bank account.”

The average person opens their first bank account when they are 17, the Motley Fool reports, and doesn’t start investing in a 401(k) until they are 25.

Getting a credit union in a school, where students can become comfortable dealing with money and ask questions, can help fight those educational lapses.

Leading the effort to bring ECU into Horlick were two new teachers, Keith Cruise and Megan King. Both of them found teaching as a second career, having previously worked in business, and both joined Horlick within the past year. Cruise had been both a banker and financial adviser. King left a business career and now teaches marketing.

“Personal finance is one of those things everyone needs. I wish, growing up, I would have had that when I left high school,” said Cruise, who now teaches personal finance and accounting. “If you don’t make the right decisions, it could harm you for a long time.”

He noted how common predatory lending practices can harm the financially illiterate, especially those who are young and inexperienced. Giving teenagers an early start in understanding personal finance can help them avoid those traps.

“It’s about giving students the experience,” Frasher said, “starting their financial journey on the right foot.”

Students also can get jobs working in the ECU branch, where they can “learn how to do customer service and have conversations in a professional setting,” King said. “This is why I became a teacher.”

