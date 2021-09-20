Financial literacy classes at the Hospitality Center offer patrons a 'seismic shift in quality of life'

“I’ve seen that impact of when people have free resources that they can access, they can create jobs and income for themselves to help themselves be financially empowered,” Lux said.

The impact

The Rev. Seth Raymond, executive director of the Hospitality Center, said the seminars are a big help for patrons who are often working with limited or no income. Not everyone who visits the center is homeless, but many are struggling with their income.

“They learn couponing, financial planning, strategies for utilizing their income in a beneficial way,” Raymond said.

According to the United States Census Bureau, the City of Racine has a 21% rate of persons in poverty as of 2019.

Carl Fields, director of community engagement, said the center wanted to bring WWBIC and its seminars to its patrons because of the world it can open up.

“Financial literacy can provide a seismic shift in terms of quality of life,” Fields said.