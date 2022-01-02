Finally, winter weather arrives with weekend storm that dumps more than 8 inches of snow

RACINE — Winter weather sure took its time getting here, but it arrived over the weekend with a wallop.

The first major snowstorm of the season dumped as much as eight inches of accumulation Saturday and Sunday in the Racine area.

After a relatively mild November and December, the New Year’s Day storm was the latest in memory for weather watchers to record the region’s first significant snow.

“To not get snow until January is very unusual,” said Sarah Marquardt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Snowfall totals ranged from five inches in Union Grove and Wind Point to about six inches in Burlington, nearly seven inches in Sturtevant, and eight inches in Racine.

The tiny lakefront village of North Bay, just north of Racine, recorded the area’s highest total, with 8.9 inches. That was the highest total statewide reported by WDJT-TV (CBS58) meteorologist Sam Kuffel, as of 11 a.m. Sunday.

Residents digging out after the storm took the winter weather episode in stride.

Dan Peterson bundled up and cranked up his snow-blower Sunday to clear his driveway on Kendrick Avenue in Burlington.

After such a mild start to the winter, Peterson said he had no complaints about finding six inches of snow outside his home.

“If this is all we get the rest of the winter, I’ll be happy,” he said.

Others found a way to enjoy the blanket of white.

Luke Savage of Yorkville climbed aboard his four-wheel recreational vehicle Sunday and had fun zooming around outside his home on 59th Drive.

While there was not quite enough snow depth to bring out his snowmobile, Savage enjoyed himself nonetheless.

“There’s always enough to have a good time,” he said. “It feels good, finally getting out.”

The storm struck about 1 p.m. Saturday, New Year’s Day, and the snow kept falling until about 2 a.m. Sunday. The system extended south into Illinois, but it missed most of Wisconsin other than the southeastern corner.

Kenosha recorded eight inches of accumulation, as lake-effect totals were elevated along Lake Michigan.

Police agencies reported traffic problems related to the storm, but no major mishaps.

The National Weather Service said the Racine area previously had recorded only trace amounts of snow since the winter season began. Unseasonably mild temperatures occasionally reached the 50s and 60s, contributing to a lack of snow.

Forecasters say temperatures will moderate in the week ahead, reaching the mid-30s on Tuesday before turning cold again later in the week. No more snow is in the forecast this week.

Barb Chernouski of Racine said she enjoys winter weather now and then. Chernouski was happy Sunday to see her home on Appletree Circle dressed up in seasonal white.

“It would’ve been nice to have for Christmas,” she said. “But it’ll be nice for the kids to get out and play in it.”

The timing of the storm allowed residents to dig themselves out on Sunday before heading back to work or school Monday after the New Year’s holiday weekend.

As Pete Koszyczarek of Union Grove cleared snow off his car outside his State Street home, he voiced no objections to the belated arrival of Wisconsin winter weather.

But that does not mean he wants to live with it forever.

“It doesn’t bother me too much,” he said. “I’ll mind it maybe in March.”

