RACINE — Shea Leech, owner of the Flower Company of Racine, has always had a knack for it.

“At least that’s what they say,” she said.

In the past, Leech has worked for Stein’s, upholstered furniture and even owned her own bed-and-breakfast; she’s used her eye to peer into many different outlets.

After a decade of dabbling in delicate bouquets for her B&B and, for almost a year, working as a florist for another business, Leech has opened her own flower shop.

The Flower Company of Racine, located at 2049 Taylor Avenue, opened in late April. The shop features original arrangements designed by Leech and arrangements predesigned by FTD, a flower wire service.

A long time coming

Opening the flower shop has been a long time coming for Leech. She and her late husband owned Lochnaiar Inn at 1121 Lake Avenue from 2003-08. When Rick fell ill, they closed down the B&B.

In 2015, Leech noticed the B&B was still up for sale and made the decision to buy it again and ran it until the pandemic closed it down.

“It’s been good, but I’m getting older,” Leech said. “Running up and down four flights of stairs everyday and making beds, it’s a way of life. You’re there 24/7.”

In contrast, the flower shop is a place Leech can find peace at. On any given day, she’ll have her dogs romping around, any number of her six kids visiting and their grandkids even helping her arrange bouquets.

“I come in, I turn the music on, do my thing. And I go home. And I don’t have to answer to anyone but me,” Leech said.

Leech always knew she wanted to have a store of her own. As a young mom with small children, she was curious about opening up a children’s clothing store. Though she didn’t exactly go that route, Leech still has ambition.

“My daughter likes to paint furniture and we’re thinking of carrying some, expanding,” she said.

In fact, the couches at the front of the shop look one-of-a-kind because they were upholstered by Leech and her daughter. “It’s a wide net that I spread but I would say interior design and floral design is kind of my niche,” Leech said.

Support from family, friends

Leech was working for another local florist when her son-in-law, Mark Jraisat, encouraged her to open her own spot. The two hunted for the perfect location until they found the storefront on Taylor Avenue.

One peek through the window and Leech knew it was perfect for her. Leech joins other new businesses on Taylor Avenue, including Belle City Boardshop, the Main Project Cafe’s second branch and Ramen Racine.

Leech said her particular area of Taylor Avenue was rezoned as a new corridor for economic development: “They’re watching what businesses go in here, which I think that’s going to be huge, too,” she said.

The Flower Company was set to open early April in ample time for Mother’s Day, but Jraisat died during the scheduled opening week. Instead, Leech opened up later that month.

Leech is surrounded by an abundance of support in her family members and friends. Her kids band together to deliver flowers in Racine and Kenosha counties and even help her with some bookkeeping. Her best friend Sandy Johnson and Sandy’s mother, Esther Heffel, encouraged her to start her own business.

“Everybody chips in,” Leech said. For example, on Mother’s Day, she set a goal to complete 100 orders — but completed 300 with the help of her family.

Leech also thanked one of her employees, Mark Trinklein, who owns Golden Age Farm in Racine and has mentored her in floral design.

A personal touch

Leech completes both local and worldwide orders, even making regular customers of people from California: “I have a gal in California who’s ordered from me five, six times. I’ve never met her in person,” she said.

Tammy Garza was a new customer when she walked into the flower shop on Friday, but she was familiar with Leech. “She went to high school with my fiance. We had gone to her bed and breakfast, and it was beautiful,” Garza said.

Garza ordered a couple of bouquets from Leech and even let her snip a sample of a pink ribbon she’s planning on using for her wedding. She mentioned considering going to the farmers market and finding a bouquet there, but changed her mind when her fiance mentioned Leech’s shop.

Garza said she ultimately prefers meeting with a florist for a proper consultation. “You can see how skilled they are when you enter their shop. With this place, I could see (Leech’s) artistic ability,” she said.

The Flower Company of Racine is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. It is closed on Sundays.

