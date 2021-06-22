 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Finally hitting success' | Massage therapist moves out of small studio to Monument Square
0 Comments
top story
RACINE BUSINESS

'Finally hitting success' | Massage therapist moves out of small studio to Monument Square

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Laurel Massage Studio

Laurel Massage Studio is now located at 524 Monument Square, Suite 204, in Downtown Racine.

 Diana Panuncial

RACINE — After less than two years occupying a small studio on Lake Avenue, Laurel Massage Studio has expanded to a new space in Monument Square.

“I feel like I’m in the heart of Downtown,” said owner Lauren Recupero, 25.

Signs of growth

Since opening her massage studio in August 2019, Recupero has gained a loyal following of clients. She noted one of her clients, who struggles with her mental health, goes to the massage studio to relieve anxiety.

“I keep motivated by just knowing I’m helping people,” she said.

While content with her previous studio, Recupero embraced the change. If you walked into her spot on Lake, it was comfortable; but Suite 204 is more spacious and laid out better, Recupero said.

More importantly, the larger studio space brings opportunity to add a second massage table — which means Recupero may be able to hire another massage therapist to work alongside her.

“Or when I’m not here, someone else can use the space,” Recupero said.

The studio is seeing growth, Recupero said; it had always been her plan to eventually expand, but not so quickly. She had spent less than two years in her initial space.

With her son

With her son

Lauren Recupero, at right, sits with her 3-year-old son in the lobby of her massage studio last week.

Recupero is looking to offer more services at her studio, like hot stones and couples massages. She has recently added CBD (cannabidiol) oil massages, which are growing in popularity due to their anxiety-soothing, anti-inflammatory properties.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Adding more services and experimenting with other forms of massage help Recupero stay on trend with the industry “and not be at a plateau,” she said.

Recupero, a mom of two young children, said she is proud to be able to expand and show her kids what she can do.

She said her 6-year-old daughter was excited to help her move into the new space.

“She was like, ‘Mom! Look at your new office,’” Recupero said. “So just to kind of set that example of like, ‘You can do anything you want to as long as you work hard and try hard.’”

At the age of 24, Shilamida felt that she had found success: she was earning a six-figure income and had a nice boyfriend. But just 2 years, everything seemed to fall apart. Fortunately, Shilamida didn't allow her hardship to destroy her life. In her search to recover peace and achieve her dreams, she credits the birth of her son and also the discovery of meaningful spiritual practices with helping her turn her life back around. Now, Shilamida is 38 years old, and living a life she feels proud of.

Giving back

Recupero joins an array of other small businesses at Monument Square. She said Kristina Watanabe, from Wings of Fire Consulting, greeted her when she moved in.

“Being part of all the businesses has been really cool,” Recupero said.

The welcoming culture of City of Racine businesses is nothing unheard of; businesses new and established help each other out.

Lauren Recupero

Lauren Recupero

Lauren Recupero, 25, is the owner of Laurel Massage Studio at 524 Monument Square. 

Recupero wants to make sure she helps others, too, beyond the massage table. She has held a few, small charity fundraisers, like offering discounts when clients bring in canned goods or selling raffle tickets for organizations like her local church or the children’s hospital.

Recupero is a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School, where contributing to the community was commonplace. It’s carried along to her adulthood.

“It’s about giving back any way that you can,” Recupero said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A picture of Earth from 8 years ago is finally ready to view

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News