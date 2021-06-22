'Finally hitting success' | Massage therapist moves out of small studio to Monument Square

RACINE — After less than two years occupying a small studio on Lake Avenue, Laurel Massage Studio has expanded to a new space in Monument Square.
“I feel like I’m in the heart of Downtown,” said owner Lauren Recupero, 25.
Signs of growth
Since opening her massage studio in August 2019, Recupero has gained a loyal following of clients. She noted one of her clients, who struggles with her mental health, goes to the massage studio to relieve anxiety.
“I keep motivated by just knowing I’m helping people,” she said.
While content with her previous studio, Recupero embraced the change. If you walked into her spot on Lake, it was comfortable; but Suite 204 is more spacious and laid out better, Recupero said.
Lauren Recupero, owner of Laurel Massage Studio, gives a client a shoulder massage on Wednesday.
More importantly, the larger studio space brings opportunity to add a second massage table — which means Recupero may be able to hire another massage therapist to work alongside her.
“Or when I’m not here, someone else can use the space,” Recupero said.
The studio is seeing growth, Recupero said; it had always been her plan to eventually expand, but not so quickly. She had spent less than two years in her initial space.
Lauren Recupero, at right, sits with her 3-year-old son in the lobby of her massage studio last week.
Recupero is looking to offer more services at her studio, like hot stones and couples massages. She has recently added CBD (cannabidiol) oil massages, which are growing in popularity due to their anxiety-soothing, anti-inflammatory properties.
Adding more services and experimenting with other forms of massage help Recupero stay on trend with the industry “and not be at a plateau,” she said.
Recupero, a mom of two young children, said she is proud to be able to expand and show her kids what she can do.
She said her 6-year-old daughter was excited to help her move into the new space.
“She was like, ‘Mom! Look at your new office,’” Recupero said. “So just to kind of set that example of like, ‘You can do anything you want to as long as you work hard and try hard.’”
Giving back
Recupero joins an array of other small businesses at Monument Square. She said Kristina Watanabe, from Wings of Fire Consulting, greeted her when she moved in.
“Being part of all the businesses has been really cool,” Recupero said.
The welcoming culture of City of Racine businesses is nothing unheard of; businesses new and established help each other out.
Recupero wants to make sure she helps others, too, beyond the massage table. She has held a few, small charity fundraisers, like offering discounts when clients bring in canned goods or selling raffle tickets for organizations like her local church or the children’s hospital.
Recupero is a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School, where contributing to the community was commonplace. It’s carried along to her adulthood.
“It’s about giving back any way that you can,” Recupero said.