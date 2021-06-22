'Finally hitting success' | Massage therapist moves out of small studio to Monument Square

RACINE — After less than two years occupying a small studio on Lake Avenue, Laurel Massage Studio has expanded to a new space in Monument Square.

“I feel like I’m in the heart of Downtown,” said owner Lauren Recupero, 25.

Signs of growth

Since opening her massage studio in August 2019, Recupero has gained a loyal following of clients. She noted one of her clients, who struggles with her mental health, goes to the massage studio to relieve anxiety.

“I keep motivated by just knowing I’m helping people,” she said.

While content with her previous studio, Recupero embraced the change. If you walked into her spot on Lake, it was comfortable; but Suite 204 is more spacious and laid out better, Recupero said.

Giving a shoulder massage Lauren Recupero, owner of Laurel Massage Studio, gives a client a shoulder massage on Wednesday.

More importantly, the larger studio space brings opportunity to add a second massage table — which means Recupero may be able to hire another massage therapist to work alongside her.

“Or when I’m not here, someone else can use the space,” Recupero said.

The studio is seeing growth, Recupero said; it had always been her plan to eventually expand, but not so quickly. She had spent less than two years in her initial space.

With her son Lauren Recupero, at right, sits with her 3-year-old son in the lobby of her massage studio last week.