What: Broadway musical “Rent”

When: Friday-Sunday, July 21-23. Performances are 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Racine Theatre Guild stage, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

Tickets: $20 for adults, $18 for seniors (62 and older), and $15 for students (21 and younger). Discounts are offered to groups of 12 or more. To buy tickets or for more information, call 262-633-4218 or log on at racinetheatre.org.

Also: ASL Interpreters from UW-Milwaukee’s School of Education American Sign Language will be providing interpretation at the Friday performance. To purchase the seats with the best view of the interpreters, stop by the theater or contact the box office at boxoffice@racinetheatre.org or by calling 262-633-4218.

Note: Some adult material and language in the show may not be suitable for younger patrons.

Details: The Broadway musical, which debuted more than 25 years ago, was groundbreaking in that it depicts a group of young artists and musicians in late 1980s Manhattan who are dealing with drug abuse, the HIV/AIDS epidemic, social tension and political unrest — all while trying to earn a living and keep their dreams alive. The show continues to be performed around the world and makes its Racine Theatre Guild debut with this production.

“The themes of this musical are universal,” said Mary Leigh Sturino, who is directing and choreographing the show. “It focuses on hope, love, acceptance and redemption. It’s such a compelling story with characters people come to care about. That’s why it’s still popular.”