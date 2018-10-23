Final Waterford Graded referendum info session set for Wednesday

Try 1 month for 99¢
Fox River Middle School
Fox River Middle School, 921 W. Main St., Waterford.

WATERFORD — Waterford Graded School District is scheduled to hold the last of its planned referendum informational meetings this week, ahead of the Nov. 6 election.

In the election, district voters will be asked to approve $24.9 million in borrowing to remodel and upgrade Fox River Middle School, 921 W Main St.

The upgrades would include renovation of existing classrooms, the cafeteria and kitchen, the addition of a two-court gym and locker rooms, and the creation of separate pods for sixth, seventh and eighth grades with group work areas and project rooms. Classroom size would be expanded, heating, cooling and plumbing systems would be updated and secured entrances would be improved at all district buildings.

Inflexible space

Fox River Middle School was built in 1964, using concrete construction. Superintendent Ed Brzinski said that while the building is still in good condition, students and teachers need a more flexible space.

The district administration is not satisfied with the way its grades are distributed through its buildings, with only seventh and eighth grades at the middle school and each of its three elementary schools housing 4K through sixth grade. If approved, the remodeling would address this issue, and sixth grade students would move to the middle school. The work would also increase the building’s capacity from around 500 to 600. District officials estimate the work would take around two years to complete.

Information session

The district’s third and last informational session about the referendum is set for 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Fox River Middle School.

According to Brzinski, about 25 people attended the first session and none attended the second one.

The meeting is planned to include short informational overviews and will provide time for voters to ask questions.

The district has also sent email blasts and mailers with referendum information and will send one more mailer to the voters before the election.

“We’re getting a lot of good questions,” Brzinski said.

He added that the administration is posting the questions it receives from residents along with the answers on the district website.

“When it comes to asking the electors for money, they want to make sure it’s necessary,” Brzinski said.

He said he understands that district residents, especially those on a fixed income, are worried about taxes, but he said referendum borrowing is projected to have zero impact on the tax rate.

The last time Waterford Graded School District asked voters to borrow money through a referendum was in 1999, when voters approved $17.5 million in borrowing to build Trailside Elementary, 615 N. Milwaukee St., and Woodfield Elementary, 905 Barnes Drive.

According to district administrators, existing debt from the 1999 building projects is set to be retired next spring. Coupled with projected continued low interest rates, that’s why the Nov. 6 referendum is projected to not affect the tax rate.

Brzinski encourages any district resident with questions to contact the district, and invites them to visit the middle school to see the challenges the district faces at Fox River.

Those with questions can email referendum@waterford.k12.wi.us or call Brzinski at the district office at 262-514-8250, extension 5500.

“It’s all been very civil,” Brzinski said of conversations about the referendum. “It shows that people are really thinking about it.”

The Waterford Graded School District includes all of the Village of Waterford the northeast portion of the Village of Rochester and portions of the towns of Waterford, Norway and Dover.

