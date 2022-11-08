Final say: Burlington voters split on referendum about whether to keep or remove Echo Lake

BURLINGTON — Voters turned out Tuesday for a referendum on the future of Echo Lake, expressing sharp divisions on the emotional issue.

The city conducted the advisory referendum as a deadline looms for deciding whether to maintain or remove Burlington's beloved but beleaguered manmade lake.

No referendum results were available at press time, as voting was scheduled to continue until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

But voters participating in the referendum inside the Veterans Terrace polling place voiced strong feelings on both sides of the question.

Voter C.J. Moser said he voted to remove a dam and drain the lake, because the manmade impoundment, he said, has become overrun with muck, and does not even allow for good fishing any more.

Moser said he wants the city to restore the White River and create a new riverfront attraction in place of the lake.

"I think it'd be a much nicer place," he said.

Another voter, Carol Krupski, said she cast her ballot to keep the dam. Krupski said she has grown accustomed to having Echo Lake as part of the community.

"I know it's probably going to cost more," she said. "I don't believe that taking it out will help the lake."

Echo Lake has been part of the community since the 1800s when business owners built a dam on the White River to power a mill. The mill is long gone, but the 70-acre impoundment remains.

Water quality has deteriorated, and the city-owned dam no longer meets state safety standards.

The state Department of Natural Resources has set a 2025 deadline to either expand and upgrade the dam, or remove the dam and drain the lake. Without the dam, engineers have forecasted that a restored White River would flow naturally through the area, spanning 50 to 100 feet across and with an average water depth of 1½ to 2½ feet.

Mayor Jeannie Hefty says she wants to keep the lake. But the Burlington Park Board has recommended removing the dam and letting Echo Lake vanish into the history books.

City engineers estimate that maintaining the lake would cost more than $5 million to both improve the dam and dredge the lake bottom. Removing the dam and draining the lake would cost about $1.5 million.

Borrowing $5 million to maintain the lake would increase property taxes for the average homeowner by $68 a year over 20 years, or a total of $1,368. Borrowing $1.5 million to remove the lake would cost the same homeowner $20 a year, or a total of $409.

The city has secured a $1 million state grant, and officials hope to find other outside funding to ease the burden on local taxpayers.

Adding boardwalks, fishing docks or other amenities would be optional considerations later. For the referendum, aldermen decided to include many potential add-ons to the question on the ballot. Voters were asked to choose between two hypothetical choices of spending $7.7 million to remove the lake or spending $8.1 million to keep the lake.

The Burlington City Council in August decided not to hold a referendum strictly on whether to save Echo Lake, despite some concerns that the results might otherwise be difficult to interpret.

The referendum is advisory, which means City Council members are not obligated to follow the wishes of the voters.

Voters leaving Veterans Terrace voiced strong feelings on a topic that has become emotional for many.

Ruth Sullivan said she assumes there will be costs involved no matter what the city decides. But she voted to save Echo Lake because, she said, the impoundment is one of Burlington's most beautiful spots.

"It's a natural beautiful park — the best in the city," she said.

Andrew Karnes said he voted to drain the lake, because the cost of dam repairs and dredging is much higher, and also because the dam presents an increased risk of flooding.

Invoking the Wisconsin state motto of "Forward," Karnes said he is ready to see Burlington move into the future without Echo Lake.

"It's just not necessary any more," he said.

Another voter, Jim McCann, said he selected the option of removing the lake, too. McCann said the dam is a manmade impediment, and he favors allowing the White River to resume flowing unobstructed.

McCann said he recognizes Echo Lake's place in local history. But, he said, "It's more important to let Mother Nature takes its course."