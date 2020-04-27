Final RENTS piece in place, but malware and COVID-19 may delay initiative

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE — The City Council has approved possibly the last piece that will require council approval to get the Rental Empowerment and Neighborhood Tenant Services initiative up and running. But after the 1-2 punch of the malware attack on the city’s computer networks and the coronavirus pandemic, some parts of the initiative could be delayed.

RENTS is a multidepartmental program intended to address issues in Racine’s rental market and was approved alongside the 2020 budget in November.

On April 20, the City Council approved an agreement with Property Registration Champion, LLC to handle the registration of properties under foreclosure. One part of RENTS is to require lenders that foreclose on a property to register and maintain said property.

Under the agreement, the city would not pay Property Registration Champion; instead PRC would be compensated through the fees imposed on lenders.

Vicky Selkowe, the city’s manager of strategic initiatives and community partnerships, helped draft the RENTS initiative. She said she does not foresee having to bring anything further before the council “but we certainly will look for opportunities to share updates and implementation details with the Common Council later this spring.”