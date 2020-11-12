Final Racine County results add 5 to Biden's total, 4 to Trump's

RACINE COUNTY — Seven provisional and two absentee ballots were added to total vote counts in Racine County Tuesday during canvassing. Those nine ballots gave five more votes to Democrat Joe Biden and four more for President Donald Trump.

The additional ballots in the county added four more votes to Roger Polack, Karie Pope and Bryan Steil’s totals, three more for Robert Wittke and Greta Neubauer, two for Connie Cobb Madsen, and one for Joel Jacobsen and Will Leverson.

Racine County completed its canvassing by 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

More than two-thirds of Wisconsin counties had certified the results of last week’s presidential election as of Wednesday, but the last one is still not expected to be finished until the Nov. 17 deadline.

All counties must finish the work before Trump can request a recount, as he said he will. Unofficial results showed Biden defeated Trump by about 20,500 votes. That is within the 1-point margin to allow for a recount, but the 0.63-point spread is wide enough that the Trump campaign would have to pay for it.

As of Wednesday, 49 out of 72 counties had submitted their canvassed results to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Some of the state’s largest counties were still working on it, including Milwaukee, Dane, Waukesha and Brown.