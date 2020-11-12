Final Racine County results add 5 to Biden's total, 4 to Trump's

RACINE COUNTY — Seven provisional and two absentee ballots were added to total vote counts in Racine County Tuesday during canvassing. Those nine ballots gave five more votes to Democrat Joe Biden and four more for President Donald Trump.
The additional ballots in the county added four more votes to Roger Polack, Karie Pope and Bryan Steil’s totals, three more for Robert Wittke and Greta Neubauer, two for Connie Cobb Madsen, and one for Joel Jacobsen and Will Leverson.
Racine County completed its canvassing by 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.
More than two-thirds of Wisconsin counties had certified the results of last week’s presidential election as of Wednesday, but the last one is still not expected to be finished until the Nov. 17 deadline.
All counties must finish the work before Trump can request a recount, as he said he will. Unofficial results showed Biden defeated Trump by about 20,500 votes. That is within the 1-point margin to allow for a recount, but the 0.63-point spread is wide enough that the Trump campaign would have to pay for it.
As of Wednesday, 49 out of 72 counties had submitted their canvassed results to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Some of the state’s largest counties were still working on it, including Milwaukee, Dane, Waukesha and Brown.
Brown County Clerk Sandy Juno said in an email Wednesday that it was a “slow-going process” and the county was down on available staff members due to COVID-19. Because of that, Juno said she did not anticipate finishing the canvass until the Nov. 17 deadline.
Below are the final, official election results for Racine County as provided to The Journal Times by Racine County Clerk Wendy Christensen.
President
Joseph R. Biden/Kamala Harris (D): 50,159
Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (R): 54,479
Don Blankenship/William Mohr (C): 169
Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Spike Cohen (IND): 1,200
Brian Carrol/Amar Patel (IND): 150
1st Congressional District
Roger Polack (D): 45,091
Bryan Steil (R): 59,331
State Senate District 28
Adam Murphy (D): 2,213
Julian Bradley (R): 5,528
Assembly District 32
Katherine Gaulke (D): 376
Tyler August (R): 781
Assembly District 62
August Schutz (D): 14,463
Robert Wittke (R): 20,540
Assembly District 63
Joel Jacobsen (D): 14,132
Robin J. Vos (R): 19,919
Assembly District 64
Tip McGuire (D): 2,705
Ed Hibsch (R): 2,211
Assembly District 66
Greta Neubauer (D): 14,522
Will Leverson (R): 6,131
Assembly District 83
Alan DeYoung (D): 2,209
Chuck Wichgers (R): 5,506
Register of Deeds
Connie Cobb Madsen (D): 47,494
Karie Pope (R): 54,503
