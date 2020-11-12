 Skip to main content
Final Racine County results add 5 to Biden's total, 4 to Trump's
Final Racine County results add 5 to Biden's total, 4 to Trump's

Ballot bags

Ballot bags from municipalities in western Racine County are stacked up in one of the rooms of the Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave.

 Rachel Kubik

RACINE COUNTY — Seven provisional and two absentee ballots were added to total vote counts in Racine County Tuesday during canvassing. Those nine ballots gave five more votes to Democrat Joe Biden and four more for President Donald Trump.

The additional ballots in the county added four more votes to Roger Polack, Karie Pope and Bryan Steil’s totals, three more for Robert Wittke and Greta Neubauer, two for Connie Cobb Madsen, and one for Joel Jacobsen and Will Leverson.

Racine County completed its canvassing by 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

More than two-thirds of Wisconsin counties had certified the results of last week’s presidential election as of Wednesday, but the last one is still not expected to be finished until the Nov. 17 deadline.

All counties must finish the work before Trump can request a recount, as he said he will. Unofficial results showed Biden defeated Trump by about 20,500 votes. That is within the 1-point margin to allow for a recount, but the 0.63-point spread is wide enough that the Trump campaign would have to pay for it.

As of Wednesday, 49 out of 72 counties had submitted their canvassed results to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Some of the state’s largest counties were still working on it, including Milwaukee, Dane, Waukesha and Brown.

Brown County Clerk Sandy Juno said in an email Wednesday that it was a “slow-going process” and the county was down on available staff members due to COVID-19. Because of that, Juno said she did not anticipate finishing the canvass until the Nov. 17 deadline.

Below are the final, official election results for Racine County as provided to The Journal Times by Racine County Clerk Wendy Christensen.

President

Joseph R. Biden/Kamala Harris (D): 50,159

Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence (R): 54,479

Don Blankenship/William Mohr (C): 169

Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy Spike Cohen (IND): 1,200

Brian Carrol/Amar Patel (IND): 150

1st Congressional District

Roger Polack (D): 45,091

Bryan Steil (R): 59,331

State Senate District 28

Adam Murphy (D): 2,213

Julian Bradley (R): 5,528

Assembly District 32

Katherine Gaulke (D): 376

Tyler August (R): 781

Assembly District 62

August Schutz (D): 14,463

Robert Wittke (R): 20,540

Assembly District 63

Joel Jacobsen (D): 14,132

Robin J. Vos (R): 19,919

Assembly District 64

Tip McGuire (D): 2,705

Ed Hibsch (R): 2,211

Assembly District 66

Greta Neubauer (D): 14,522

Will Leverson (R): 6,131

Assembly District 83

Alan DeYoung (D): 2,209

Chuck Wichgers (R): 5,506

Register of Deeds

Connie Cobb Madsen (D): 47,494

Karie Pope (R): 54,503

