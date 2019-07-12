RACINE — Racine County Treasurer Jane Nikolai is reminding Racine County property owners that the deadline for paying the final installment of their 2018 property taxes is Wednesday, July 31.
Nikolai encourages property owners to mail their payments early to avoid missing the July 31 deadline, given that the costs of a late payment are severe. According to state law, late payments result in interest and penalty charges of 1.5% retroactive to Feb. 1.
City of Racine final installment payments should be paid to the city.
Final installment payments to Racine County can be paid in-person at various locations, including:
- The Racine County Treasurer’s Office, 730 Wisconsin Ave., Racine.
- Burlington City Hall, 300 N. Pine St.
- Any of the seven Johnson Bank locations in Racine County.
Payments can also be mailed to:
- Racine County Treasurer’s Office, 730 Wisconsin Avenue, Racine WI 53403
- Johnson Bank, P.O. Box 543, Racine, WI 53401.
