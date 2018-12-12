Try 1 month for 99¢

STURTEVANT — Throughout the past year, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation has held a monthly meeting to update residents on road construction related to the Foxconn Technology Group development. 

The final meeting planned for 2018 is scheduled to take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, at the SC Johnson iMET Center, 2320 Renaissance Blvd., Sturtevant, in Auditorium Room 104. 

The purpose of the meeting is to share current construction status and provide a preview of work expected in the following month. The update is also to include a summary of current and upcoming roadway closures. The schedule includes a brief presentation and WisDOT staff is scheduled to be on hand to answer any questions attendants may have.

