STURTEVANT — Throughout the past year, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation has held a monthly meeting to update residents on road construction related to the Foxconn Technology Group development.
The final meeting planned for 2018 is scheduled to take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, at the SC Johnson iMET Center, 2320 Renaissance Blvd., Sturtevant, in Auditorium Room 104.
The purpose of the meeting is to share current construction status and provide a preview of work expected in the following month. The update is also to include a summary of current and upcoming roadway closures. The schedule includes a brief presentation and WisDOT staff is scheduled to be on hand to answer any questions attendants may have.
Those crackpots! No pull off area for 6 miles going north/west on I-94, already cost one persons life. That’s a win in Foxconn time!
