Filling pet bowls, one bag at a time: Woof Gang Rescue hosts drive-thru pet food and litter distribution

RACINE — Food for all cats and dogs, large or small, young or old, with a special or regular diet and more lined almost the entire sidewalk of Woof Gang Pet Rescue's headquarters.
The organization — which is a nonprofit, volunteer-run dog rescue — had thousands of bags of pet food and even a trailer full of cat litter to give away at their free community distribution event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday at 1906 Melvin Ave., Racine.
Over two dozen volunteers were at Woof Gang to give away about 21 pallets of dog food, 10 pallets of cat litter and 2 pallets of cat food, said Nancy Feest, fundraising coordinator for Woof Gang.
The distribution was done via drive-thru, something many community food distribution events have taken on for efficiency and to remain safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those in need of pet food or cat litter were able to drive up and let the volunteers know what they needed.
Feeding pets
Jodie Hoffmann-Ruffalo, executive director of Woof Gang, said one of the most common reasons people give up their dogs to rescue operations such as theirs is because "they can't afford to feed them."
"We get calls for these events a lot," Hoffmann-Ruffalo said of the need for pet food. "This will help keep a pet in someone's home."
Pet food, especially specialized pet food for diets or health conditions, can be expensive. Amidst budgeting for other essentials and managing throughout the pandemic, pets might be fed last, said Jill Davidson, assistant director of Wolf Gang.
Melissa Balfanz, a two-year volunteer at Woof Gang, has six pets. "It can be hard to find special diets or senior diets, too," she said.
Feest said the organization does what it can to help pet owners feed their animals if that is their No. 1 concern.
"Every dollar that we fundraise goes back to the dogs, and goes to helping dogs," Feest said.
Pandemic pets
When COVID-19 first broke out, Hoffmann-Ruffalo said Woof Gang sprang to action to host a pet-food drive just like this one.
"We were out of food in a little over an hour," Feest said.
Pet food giveaways are less common that human food pantries, said Davidson.
Chicago pet food pantries were shutting down at the beginning of the pandemic; the ones that remained open scrambled for resources to give away.
"The need was higher than because more people were panicked," Hoffman-Ruffalo said. "Now, I feel like people might just be embarrassed to come out."
A rise in pet adoptions and new pet additions to families have caused an increase in demand for pet food, giving rise to dubbing these new pets as a "pandemic puppy" or "pandemic pet."
However, Feest said times can change.
"More people are home and want dogs, which has been great," Feest said. "But now people are getting busier and giving them away. It's frustrating because pets are family, not something you can just dispose of when it's inconvenient."
A way to give back
Woof Gang is operated fully by volunteers and non-paid staff members, Hoffmann-Ruffalo said.
Though Savannah Davidson is not able to foster dogs for the organization, she still wanted to volunteer her time at the food giveaway.
"I look at the amount of dogs that need to be fostered, it's insane," Davidson said. "If you can't foster, this is the next best use of your time."
Taylor Hoffmann, Jodie's 13-year-old daughter, shared that their family has seven dogs in the household.
Taylor said she volunteered at the food giveaway because she wanted to make sure "people that need it can get it."
Woof Gang leaders said they wanted to thank their donors, Rescue Pack Chicago and B83 Testing and Engineering, for providing the pet products they give away.
Jeremy Haubrich of Haubrich Masonry forklifted the pallets of food out of the truck for distribution.
Haubrich, who has a rescue dog of his own, said, "You just gotta do your part."