Filling pet bowls, one bag at a time: Woof Gang Rescue hosts drive-thru pet food and litter distribution

Woof Gang Rescue is also hosting an Easter Egg Hunt Fundraiser on Saturday, March 20, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Dog City Hotel and Spa, 1775 East Bolivar Ave. in St. Francis.

For more information on this event and how to get involved with the organization, visit their Facebook page, facebook.com/WoofGangRescue or their website, woofgangrescue.com.