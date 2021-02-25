'Filling a gap some food pantries can't meet' | Drive-thru at Mount Pleasant COP House serves over 200 families

According to a study done by the Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission, in 2015, about 195,000 individuals in the county — including seniors (75 and older), persons in low-income households, people with disabilities and households with no vehicle available — are dependent on public transportation.

The drive-by concept of the food pantry on Tuesday is “filling a gap some food pantries can’t meet,” Madden said.

“Just think about how many families they’re helping,” Madden said of the drivers coming through, picking up food boxes for delivery.

Working with MPPD

MPPD Police Officer Matthew Kwapil volunteered at Tuesday’s event alongside fellow COP Officer Rachel Gardinier. He said partnering with JDRT to host these food banks has been successful and the turnout has been great.

“We did one of these three weeks ago, it was freezing,” Kwapil said, “but people were still there.”

He said about 10 to 15 kids in the neighborhood who frequently visit the COP House came along and volunteered on Tuesday.