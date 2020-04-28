Fill out Census, get gift cards

RACINE COUNTY — While COVID-19 and its effects on the economy are eating up everyone's attention, Racine County officials want to remind everyone to fill out their 2020 Census forms.
To add an extra incentive, the County's Complete Count Committee is offering the opportunity to win local gift cards for responding to the Census by midnight on Sunday. Winners will be drawn on Monday.
Winners could receive $50 restaurant gift cards, $75 grocery store cards or $50 Downtown Racine gift cards.
To enter the contest, Racine County residents can send proof of their completed Census by emailing RacineCounts@RacineCounty.com or sending a direct message to the Facebook page, RacineCountyCounts.
“It’s easy to ignore the Census 2020 invitation when we are worried about our jobs, our kids’ education, our family’s health and paying our bills,” M.T. Boyle, chairman of the Racine County Complete Count Committee stated in a press release.
“But it’s more important than ever that we have all our residents respond to the Census and be counted. Federal funding allocations and political representation for the next 10 years depends on accurate Census data.”
About the Census
Census data affects funding for almost all local programs and services, such as schools, free and reduced lunches, hospitals, health care, parks, roads and economic support programs that receive money through federal spending programs.
“Each resident counted equals $1,600 in federal funding to our communities," Boyle stated. "This makes it absolutely critical that everyone is counted in Racine County so our communities receive their fair share of funding."
Census questions include the names, ages, and nationalities of all the members of your household who are living at your address on April 1st. Also residents do not need their Census ID to complete the Census.
Due to attempts by the Trump administration's push to add a citizenship question to the Census, which was blocked by the Supreme Court, some immigration advocates have stated that many immigrant communities are concerned their Census information could be shared with enforcement agencies. Boyle said that is not the case.
“We absolutely understand that some of our residents are hesitant to answer the Census questions due to fears about safety and confidentiality,” Boyle said. “It is illegal for your answers to be shared with any other person or government agency, including the IRS, ICE or law enforcement. The Census is safe to take.”
The 2020 Census Response Rate Map is already tracking nationwide response rates (https://2020census.gov/en/response-rates.html). As of April 28, Wisconsin's response rate was at 61%. In Racine County, the overall response rate was 64.7%, with the highest counted census tract at nearly 80% response rate, while the 3 lowest-counted tracts in the City of Racine hovered around 35%.
“This means that traditionally under-counted populations in the hard-to-count census tracts will stay that way unless we can encourage higher participation in 2020,” Boyle stated. “We need everyone to please respond to the Census. You all matter to the future of our community.”
Reminder letters and postcards are scheduled to be sent throughout May, as the US Census workers cannot follow up in person at our doorsteps until the “safer at home” order is lifted.
To respond to the Census online or to get more information on the Census, visit My2020census.gov or 2020Census.gov. To respond by phone, call 844-330-2020. For more information on Racine County’s local efforts, visit www.racinecountycounts.org and follow on Facebook at Facebook.com/RacineCountyCounts.
