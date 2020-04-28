Fill out Census, get gift cards

Census data affects funding for almost all local programs and services, such as schools, free and reduced lunches, hospitals, health care, parks, roads and economic support programs that receive money through federal spending programs.

“Each resident counted equals $1,600 in federal funding to our communities," Boyle stated. "This makes it absolutely critical that everyone is counted in Racine County so our communities receive their fair share of funding."

Census questions include the names, ages, and nationalities of all the members of your household who are living at your address on April 1st. Also residents do not need their Census ID to complete the Census.

Due to attempts by the Trump administration's push to add a citizenship question to the Census, which was blocked by the Supreme Court, some immigration advocates have stated that many immigrant communities are concerned their Census information could be shared with enforcement agencies. Boyle said that is not the case.

“We absolutely understand that some of our residents are hesitant to answer the Census questions due to fears about safety and confidentiality,” Boyle said. “It is illegal for your answers to be shared with any other person or government agency, including the IRS, ICE or law enforcement. The Census is safe to take.”