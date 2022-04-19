Fighting malaria: Tanzania's president visits SC Johnson's insect research facility

RACINE — In Wisconsin, pest control typically is regarded as an issue of comfort and convenience. In other parts of the world, it can be a matter of life or death.

That is why Racine-based SC Johnson — maker of OFF! insect repellent and similar products — is helping leaders in Africa and other vulnerable regions to combat the mosquito-borne disease malaria.

On Tuesday morning, Samia Suluhu Hassan, president of the United Republic of Tanzania, visited SCJ to examine research facilities where the consumer goods giant has created its successful tools for pest control.

SC Johnson officials said they were honored to host President Hassan and to showcase the company’s Center for Insect Science and Family Health. Located at 101 Four Mile Road, Wind Point, the center is one of the largest privately owned research facilities of its kind in the world.

Fisk Johnson, SCJ Chairman and CEO, said in a prepared statement that malaria kills one child every 5 minutes, on average, mostly in African countries.

“At SC Johnson, we are committed to sharing our expertise in insect science to help eradicate this tragic, yet preventable, disease,” Johnson said.

The Tanzanian president’s visit to Racine followed Johnson’s visit with her two weeks ago in Tanzania.

Hassan toured the company’s world headquarters in Racine, then visited the Center for Insect Science in Wind Point.

SC Johnson opened its first insect research center in 1957 to develop products that consumers could use to protect their families and homes from pests, and to avoid diseases carried by mosquitoes.

Employees at the Wind Point research facility study insect biology, physiology, behavior and toxicology, as well as infestation management and disease prevention. The center houses about 20 species of insects, including mosquitoes, cockroaches, ants and moths.

The company also manages a field-collection program to capture and study seasonal pests.

“It’s a controlled, carefully monitored environment where researchers study all aspects of insect behavior, development and methods of insect control,” the company said.

The research has led SC Johnson to develop such products as OFF! repellent, Raid insecticide, and Baygon spray.

Malaria, a deadly disease spread to humans through mosquito bites, has been largely eradicated in most parts of the world. But Africa remains home to 95% of all cases worldwide. Children under age five account for 80% of all malaria deaths in Africa.

In a statement Tuesday stemming from the Tanzania president’s visit, SC Johnson said the company is testing low-cost repellents that can be used by people who lack access to other prevention tools in vulnerable regions. Clinical trials have taken place in Indonesia and Peru, and are underway in Kenya.

“These repellents are easy to use, do not require electricity or flame, and work continuously for up to 10 months,” the company said.

