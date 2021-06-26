Fifty years of the rocket's red glare: Tichigan Lake celebrates a fireworks milestone

TICHIGAN — Fireworks do not just happen because it is a holiday and a crowd has gathered.
Putting together a fireworks display takes many people working together to raise money and to organize a safe and memorable exhibition.
At Tichigan Lake, the Fourth of July fireworks show is a volunteer effort that has continued for 50 years. Organizers are celebrating the 50th anniversary this summer by planning their most spectacular display yet.
Volunteers say the fireworks event celebrates not only the Fourth of July, but also the people who work to make it happen and the neighbors who gather to enjoy it in this area north of Waterford.
“It symbolizes a community that comes together,” organizer Melissa Betz said. “It’s definitely rewarding.”
The tradition began in 1971 when a young girl visiting Tichigan Lake for the Fourth of July was disappointed that no fireworks show was planned. So her grandparents found someone who had enough fireworks to put on a little display for the girl.
The grandparents, Erwin and Phyllis Piotrowski, organized a show again the following summer, and pretty soon they were gathering donations from neighbors each year to make the display bigger and bigger.
Their daughter, Barb Krizan, took over planning the event in the 1980s and continued until her death in 2012.
No public funding
Other volunteers signed on to help, and the group, known simply as the Tichigan Lake Fireworks Committee, continues organizing the event today — with no funding or involvement from government.
Linda Keckhaver, president of the committee, said sustaining the event for half a century is a feat worth recognizing.
“I’m very proud of the history,” she said. “It means we’ve done one heck of a great job.”
Organizers are commemorating the occasion by selling beach towels, tote bags and other merchandise emblazoned with the 50th anniversary of “Tichigan Lake Fireworks.”
This year’s show, scheduled for dusk on Saturday, July 3, is planned to be much bigger than usual. Rather than raise their usual $20,000, organizers have raised $30,000.
Instead of one barge blasting off fireworks from the center of the lake, there will be two barges this year, providing a longer display with bigger fireworks and two grand finales rather than just one.
Organizers say it should be the biggest fireworks show yet on Tichigan Lake.
“Every year, I am like, ‘OK, can we top this?’ “ committee member Lynn Bauman said. “It’s a benchmark, truly.”
The following day, the Fourth of July parade is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 4, in Downtown Waterford, with perhaps 100 or more floats and other participants marching through the village.
Decades of memories
The fireworks show and parade are two separate events, but they have combined to make Fourth of July memorable in the community for more than 40 years.
Parade Chairman Scott Gunderson of the Waterford Lions Club said he joins in congratulating organizers of the fireworks show on continuing their popular event for 50 years.
“They’ve done a tremendous job over the years to create a great tradition,” Gunderson said.
The fireworks exhibition is presented by J&M Displays, based in Yarmouth, Iowa.
By some estimates, more than 1,000 boats fill up Tichigan Lake to watch the exhibition. Homeowners around the lake also bring family and guests to the shoreline, many of them hosting big watch parties.
The general public also can catch the show from Jensen Park, a public park at the corner of Highway 164 and Jensen Parkway.
Between the fireworks and all the glowsticks and other holiday celebrations taking place on boats and along the shoreline, the visual impact of the moment is impressive, Betz said.
“The whole lake is lit up,” she said. “It’s pretty cool.”