Fifty years of the rocket's red glare: Tichigan Lake celebrates a fireworks milestone

TICHIGAN — Fireworks do not just happen because it is a holiday and a crowd has gathered.

Putting together a fireworks display takes many people working together to raise money and to organize a safe and memorable exhibition.

At Tichigan Lake, the Fourth of July fireworks show is a volunteer effort that has continued for 50 years. Organizers are celebrating the 50th anniversary this summer by planning their most spectacular display yet.

Volunteers say the fireworks event celebrates not only the Fourth of July, but also the people who work to make it happen and the neighbors who gather to enjoy it in this area north of Waterford.

“It symbolizes a community that comes together,” organizer Melissa Betz said. “It’s definitely rewarding.”

The tradition began in 1971 when a young girl visiting Tichigan Lake for the Fourth of July was disappointed that no fireworks show was planned. So her grandparents found someone who had enough fireworks to put on a little display for the girl.

The grandparents, Erwin and Phyllis Piotrowski, organized a show again the following summer, and pretty soon they were gathering donations from neighbors each year to make the display bigger and bigger.