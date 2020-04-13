Fifth person has died of COVID-19 in Racine County

RACINE — A fifth person has died from COVID-19 in Racine County, the second county death since Saturday, county officials reported Monday.
As of Monday, the Racine County Health Department reported 74 cases with four deaths. The City of Racine Health Department reported 58 cases with one death as of Monday. That brought the total number of cases in the county to 132 as of Monday afternoon.
Ten more dead in Wisconsin
Statewide, 10 more people have died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin since Sunday, the Department of Health Services reported Monday afternoon, pushing the total to 154 deaths.
Only 82 new cases were confirmed from Sunday to Monday, marking the first day in nearly three weeks that the state's total did not increase by more than 100.
Hospitalizations held steady, with 29% of confirmed cases remaining in the hospital as of Monday. And at least 52% of people confirmed to have had COVID-19 who have not been hospitalized, according to DHS.
As of April 7, when Wisconsin had 92 deaths, Wisconsin had the 18th most deaths from COVID-19 out of the 50 states, but was still lagging far behind New York state, which had more than 10,000 deaths as of Monday.
During his Monday afternoon virtual press conference, Gov. Tony Evers continued stressing the importance of social distancing to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“When we talk about flattening the curve, we are talking about fewer people getting sick. We are talking about less of an impact on our health care system. We are talking about saving lives. We are talking about your neighbors and coworkers and friends and family. We might even be talking about you. These are the lives we will save," Evers said. “I know this goes against the grain for most of us in Wisconsin ... This time is different. Except for the folks on the front lines, the most help we can give each other is to keep our distance from each other.”
A total of 36,769 people in Wisconsin have tested negative for the disease.
Elsewhere in southeastern Wisconsin, according to the DHS, the reported totals as of Monday were: 182 confirmed cases in Kenosha County; 38 in Walworth County; 218 in Waukesha County; and 1,743 in Milwaukee County.
There have been 94 deaths in Milwaukee County, the highest number in any of the state’s 72 counties.
UW-Parkside donates PPE
The UW-Parkside College of Arts and Humanities donated personal protective equipment to emergency operations centers in Kenosha and Racine counties to be used by first responders and medical personnel.
Lesley Heins Walker, dean of the college, coordinated the effort with UW-Parkside Costume Lab Supervisor Darice Damata-Geiger, Associate Professor of Art Trenton Baylor, and Lightening Design Specialist Jake Bray — who also serves at facility manager for the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities.
Prompted by a request from UW-Parkside Police Chief Jim Heller to donate materials to the Robert E. Ellsworth Correction Center in the Town of Dover, the College of Arts and Humanities gathered materials from storage, including cotton cloth and elastic to sew masks for first responders.
The Ellsworth facility is making fabric masks that can be used, laundered, and reused, which they agreed to provide to UW-Parkside’s Police Department.
The college and Police Department also gathered together approximately 110 masks and two boxes of rubber gloves to donate to local authorities. This protective equipment is used routinely by theater scene shops and in sculpture studios for protection against hazardous paint fumes or dust or metal particles.
Mobile Market still making stops
The Racine Mobile Market is still making stops throughout the Racine community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stops include 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive, and 2 p.m. Wednesday at Knapp Elementary, 2701 17th St.
Everyone is welcome to shop at the market — it's a way to avoid a trip to a grocery store and support a local grocer, Malicki's Piggy Wiggly in Mount Pleasant.
Hunger Task Force is also observing many health measures at the mobile market to ensure shoppers are kept at a safe distance. The one-aisle grocery store on wheels now takes grocery orders from individuals at the entrance, where a staff member tracks customers' orders, completes their shopping aboard the mobile market and helps complete the payment transaction on the other end.
Waiting shoppers are asked to maintain 6 feet of distance in line. These methods have ensured that only one individual — who wears gloves at all times — is handling produce, shopping carts and grocery bags before the customer receives it. Hunger Task Force plans to continue operating the mobile market during these uncertain times.
The market accepts debit, credit and Quest/EBT cards, but not cash.
Concerned about COVID-19?
