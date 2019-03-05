MADISON — The paperwork is in for those looking to be the next state representative of the 64th Assembly District and there will be a primary for the Democratic Party in the race.
Democrats Tip McGuire of Somers, Gina Walkington of Bristol, Pedro Rodriguez of Milwaukee and Spencer Zimmerman of Janesville are slated to face off in the April 2 primary. The winner will face Republican Mark Stalker and Constitution Party Candidate Thomas Harland in a special general election on April 30.
The election is taking place to fill the unexpired term of former state Rep. Peter Barca, D-Kenosha, who stepped down after being named Gov. Tony Evers’ secretary of the Department of Revenue.
McGuire is a Milwaukee County assistant district attorney and Walkington is a community organizer.
Although Zimmerman is registered to run as a Democrat, his personal Twitter page is @TrumpRepublican, and in the past he has run in elections in Wisconsin and Nebraska on the “Trump Conservative” party ticket. Among the races he has sought in the past was secretary of state. He lists himself as an Air Force veteran and says he has worked as a truck driver and chauffeur.
Information about Rodriguez could not be obtained on Tuesday.
If Walkington, Rodriguez or Zimmerman win the primary and are elected on April 30, they would have to move to the district.
Stalker, a Kenosha resident and former Kenosha Unified School Board member, is running on the Republican ticket and is hoping to flip the seat from blue to red.
After losing by over 12,000 votes (or more than 78 percent of the votes cast) on Nov. 6 to Barca, Thomas Harland is back, again running under the Constitutional Party banner.
Harland is a warehouse manager from Kenosha.
About the post and district
Barca served in the Assembly from 2009 until he was nominated earlier this year to be the secretary of the Department of Revenue. For the majority of his decade in office, he was minority leader. Barca also served in the Assembly from 1984 through 1992 and served one term in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1993-95.
In Racine County, the 64th District includes: the far southeast corner of Mount Pleasant (including Lake Park and Lakeside); all of the Village of Elmwood Park; and a small portion of far southwest Racine (including the Mallard Shores subdivision). In Kenosha County, the district includes: the village and town of Somers east of Highway 31; and parts of the far north side and most of the west side of the City of Kenosha.
Members of the Assembly receive a salary of $50,950 per year, plus per diem expenses. Assembly terms are for two years. Whomever wins the April 30 election would be up for re-election in November 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.