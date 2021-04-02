Fewer pinwheels this year | Child abuse reports up slightly since more students returned to schools

RACINE — There are 57 fewer pinwheels on the courthouse lawn the year to represent the number of confirmed child abuse cases in Racine County last year, from 188 down to 131. While the 29% drop from 2019’s numbers might seem like great news, that’s not necessarily the case.
Officials like Kerry Milkie, manager of the Youth and Family Division of Racine County Human Services, suspect that cases of abuse were underreported last year as people stayed at home more often due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is the fifth year that Guardians of the Children Belle City Chapter, a nonprofit motorcycle organization, has created the pinwheel garden on the courthouse lawn in recognition of April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.
“One of the things we’re hopeful that the project does is bring light to the situation,” said James Leonard, president of GOC’s Belle City chapter. “It’s putting a physical, visual reminder that there are kids out there who are abused and neglected and need to be taken care of.”
The mission of GOC, which has chapters in 19 states and Canada, is to recognize and react to child abuse, and to educate the public to do the same. Members also serve as advocates for abused children and help boost the strength and stability of families in crisis, Leonard said.
Reports of child abuse to Racine County Human Services stayed low over the course of 2020, Milkie said.
“As things closed down, schools closed down and recreational activities stopped, kids weren’t being seen,” Milkie said.
They weren’t being seen by teachers, coaches and doctors, who are all mandatory reporters of suspected abuse, but some children also weren’t being seen by grandparents or aunts and uncles who might notice that something is wrong.
Even if a child who was attending school remotely from home turns on his camera, it’s still difficult for a teacher to get the full picture of what’s going on with that student, Milkie said. Racine Unified does not require students to turn on their cameras for various reasons, including that some students might not want their classmates to see the inside of their homes.
While learning from home, children might not have the option of speaking with a teacher or school support staff privately, which could keep them from disclosing abuse going on in their home.
“It’s a scary thing because we know how many of these kids aren’t able to go to school and see mandated reporters to see the red flags and get these kids help,” Leonard said. “It’s truly frightening.”
It’s scary for Leonard to think about children at home, trapped in abusive situations without the normal respite they might get at school or through sports or even just spending time at a friend’s house.
While many schools in the county, and private ones within the City of Racine, gave students the option of returning in-person at the start of this school year, Racine Unified just began bringing students back to buildings March 1.
Keeping watch
Human Services has seen a slight uptick in reports of abuse in March, which could be attributed to more teachers having some face time with their students, Milkie said. But since it’s only been one month, it’s unknown if the increase is an outlier or if it will become part of a sustained trend.
Milkie advises that family members who might get the chance to see their grandchildren, nieces and nephews again soon after a long separation simply listen to what the kids have to say. Ask them how things are going and what things, good and bad, happened over the last year.
“Kids are remarkably unfiltered at times,” Milkie said, noting that can help loved ones discover signs of potential abuse.
She also encourages those relatives not to constrain those relationships to holiday gatherings like Memorial Day, but to keep in contact with the kids in their extended families.
While Leonard was never a victim himself, he was inspired to get involved with GOC after seeing the long-term negative impact that child abuse had on people around him.
“For the county, child abuse and neglect is a huge concern,” Milkie said. “I think that it’s everyone’s responsibility to report it. It’s not just leaving it to mandated reporters. I encourage people to report their concerns to the department and let us make the decision if intervention is necessary.”
Anyone who suspects child abuse and neglect can report it to the Racine County Department of Human Services 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 262-638-7720. Resources can also be found at bellecitygoc.com/resources.