 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fewer pinwheels this year | Child abuse reports up slightly since more students returned to schools
0 comments
alert featured
CHILD ABUSE PREVENTION MONTH

Fewer pinwheels this year | Child abuse reports up slightly since more students returned to schools

{{featured_button_text}}
Pinwheel garden

Each of the 131 pinwheels in the pinwheel garden on the lawn of the Racine County Courthouse represents one confirmed case of child abuse in the county last year. This was a 29% decrease from last year, but officials suspect cases were underreported due to the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

 Adam Rogan

RACINE — There are 57 fewer pinwheels on the courthouse lawn the year to represent the number of confirmed child abuse cases in Racine County last year, from 188 down to 131. While the 29% drop from 2019’s numbers might seem like great news, that’s not necessarily the case.

Kerry Milkie

Milkie

Officials like Kerry Milkie, manager of the Youth and Family Division of Racine County Human Services, suspect that cases of abuse were underreported last year as people stayed at home more often due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the fifth year that Guardians of the Children Belle City Chapter, a nonprofit motorcycle organization, has created the pinwheel garden on the courthouse lawn in recognition of April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Researchers test vaccines in adults first, then typically move down the age brackets and that includes Moderna and Pfizer. AstraZeneca is now testing its vaccine in children as young as six months and Johnson & Johnson plans to extend trials of its vaccine to young children too. "1,2,3..."Dr. Susanna Naggie counts her twin daughters through their first dose of a Pfizer shot. The nine-year-olds are among fewer than 150 children in the Phase 1 trial for kids 12 and younger. "It was exciting, but also a bit nerve wracking and scary for the first part, but it's really easy," said Marisol Gerardo, her daughter and a Pfizer trial participant.This is Lois and shes seven weeks. And this is Charlotte. She turned two on Tuesday.Rachel Gurthie, a nurse, chose to get vaccinated during pregnancy, passing on antibodies to her newborn. Her two-year-old daughter and three-year-old son are among the first 750 children to get the Moderna vaccine. "I'm doing this because I love them and I want them to be safe. I want them to be able to go back to normal and our kids to go back to normal at school," Gurthie said.When will that normal arrive?  Or at the very least, when will a vaccine come for kids? Pfizer hopes to start vaccinating children ages 12 to 15 "before the start of the next school year. Johnson & Johnson said in early March vaccines for children under 18 could be available by September. But pediatric experts say wide child COVID vaccinations wont happen until next year at the earliest."There won't be vaccines for all children for this fall. The timeline isn't isn't there to to have them tested and available. But hopefully by the beginning of 2022 there will be vaccines," said Dr. Richard Besser, CEO of Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, a pediatrician and a former CDC director."When you talk about their immune systems, their immune systems are still growing up just like they are. And there's a big difference between a six month old immune system to a six year old's immune system to a 16 year old's immune system." Dr. Frank Esper, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the Cleveland Clinic, said.Since many of the COVID vaccines have been shown to be safe and effective in adults, the FDA wont require such a large trial for kids. What remains to be seen how willing parents will be to sign up their kids for shots."Whatever the new normal is going to be, I want us to get there," Gutherie said.The vaccination of children plays a huge role in the quest for herd immunity too. Experts have said that about 75-80% of Americans will need to be vaccinated to achieve it. Children make up about a quarter of the population, and its unlikely that every adult American will get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“One of the things we’re hopeful that the project does is bring light to the situation,” said James Leonard, president of GOC’s Belle City chapter. “It’s putting a physical, visual reminder that there are kids out there who are abused and neglected and need to be taken care of.”

The mission of GOC, which has chapters in 19 states and Canada, is to recognize and react to child abuse, and to educate the public to do the same. Members also serve as advocates for abused children and help boost the strength and stability of families in crisis, Leonard said.

Reports of child abuse to Racine County Human Services stayed low over the course of 2020, Milkie said.

“As things closed down, schools closed down and recreational activities stopped, kids weren’t being seen,” Milkie said.

They weren’t being seen by teachers, coaches and doctors, who are all mandatory reporters of suspected abuse, but some children also weren’t being seen by grandparents or aunts and uncles who might notice that something is wrong.

Even if a child who was attending school remotely from home turns on his camera, it’s still difficult for a teacher to get the full picture of what’s going on with that student, Milkie said. Racine Unified does not require students to turn on their cameras for various reasons, including that some students might not want their classmates to see the inside of their homes.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

While learning from home, children might not have the option of speaking with a teacher or school support staff privately, which could keep them from disclosing abuse going on in their home.

“It’s a scary thing because we know how many of these kids aren’t able to go to school and see mandated reporters to see the red flags and get these kids help,” Leonard said. “It’s truly frightening.”

It’s scary for Leonard to think about children at home, trapped in abusive situations without the normal respite they might get at school or through sports or even just spending time at a friend’s house.

While many schools in the county, and private ones within the City of Racine, gave students the option of returning in-person at the start of this school year, Racine Unified just began bringing students back to buildings March 1.

Keeping watch

Human Services has seen a slight uptick in reports of abuse in March, which could be attributed to more teachers having some face time with their students, Milkie said. But since it’s only been one month, it’s unknown if the increase is an outlier or if it will become part of a sustained trend.

Milkie advises that family members who might get the chance to see their grandchildren, nieces and nephews again soon after a long separation simply listen to what the kids have to say. Ask them how things are going and what things, good and bad, happened over the last year.

“Kids are remarkably unfiltered at times,” Milkie said, noting that can help loved ones discover signs of potential abuse.

She also encourages those relatives not to constrain those relationships to holiday gatherings like Memorial Day, but to keep in contact with the kids in their extended families.

While Leonard was never a victim himself, he was inspired to get involved with GOC after seeing the long-term negative impact that child abuse had on people around him.

“For the county, child abuse and neglect is a huge concern,” Milkie said. “I think that it’s everyone’s responsibility to report it. It’s not just leaving it to mandated reporters. I encourage people to report their concerns to the department and let us make the decision if intervention is necessary.”

Anyone who suspects child abuse and neglect can report it to the Racine County Department of Human Services 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 262-638-7720. Resources can also be found at bellecitygoc.com/resources.

Confirmed cases of child abuse in Racine County by year

2016 — 390

2017 — 385

2018 — 312

2019 — 188

2020 — 131

Data according to Guardians of the Children Belle City Chapter

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Smugglers drop children over US border barrier

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers covers education in Racine County with a primary focus on Racine Unified School District. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News