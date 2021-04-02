Fewer pinwheels this year | Child abuse reports up slightly since more students returned to schools

Reports of child abuse to Racine County Human Services stayed low over the course of 2020, Milkie said.

“As things closed down, schools closed down and recreational activities stopped, kids weren’t being seen,” Milkie said.

They weren’t being seen by teachers, coaches and doctors, who are all mandatory reporters of suspected abuse, but some children also weren’t being seen by grandparents or aunts and uncles who might notice that something is wrong.

Even if a child who was attending school remotely from home turns on his camera, it’s still difficult for a teacher to get the full picture of what’s going on with that student, Milkie said. Racine Unified does not require students to turn on their cameras for various reasons, including that some students might not want their classmates to see the inside of their homes.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While learning from home, children might not have the option of speaking with a teacher or school support staff privately, which could keep them from disclosing abuse going on in their home.