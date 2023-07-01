RACINE — Residents are gearing up for the Fourth of July holiday weekend and preparing for an array of celebrations.

Here’s what you need to know about the parades, fireworks and events planned for July 4.

4th Fest

Racine’s 4th Fest parade will take place Tuesday, with a 2.6 mile long route along Main Street. The official starting point of the parade will be the intersection of Goold and Main streets. A pre-parade will start at 8:30 a.m. before the parade makes its way down the route at 9 a.m. The parade will head south along Main and turn onto 14th Street, with the streets closing at 7 a.m.

Viewing spots for the parade can be claimed as early as 5 a.m.

The parade also will be televised on Channel 24, with a livestream at my24milwaukee.com

Vehicle parking along the route is prohibited after 6 a.m. July 4.

Waterford

The Lions Club of Waterford will be hosting the town’s parade. A children’s parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the corner of Milwaukee and Main streets and proceed north to Pick n Save. The main parade begins at 11 a.m. at Seventh and Main streets and will proceed west on Main Street to Milwaukee Street, then north to Trail Side Graded School. Lions will be selling duck raffle pins along the parade route; proceeds help pay for the parade. A drawing will be held Sept. 10 at Lions Club of Waterford Car Show at Cotton Exchange. For parade information, contact Scott Gunderson at 414-581-3157 or go to waterfordlionsclub.org.

Although the Waterford Fire Department previously announced it would not be able to attend the parade, an anonymous donor has made it possible for WFD to participate.

Chief Kevin Hafemann said the donation allowed him to add the needed staff.

Hafemann said pulling out of public events always is a difficult decision.

“That’s something the fire service holds dearly and most people don’t understand,” he said. “We don’t only put out fires and go to EMS calls, we have other duties — community risk reduction, public education, community relations — there’s a lot of different facets of the fire service, and that is one we hold dearly. “

Union Grove

With a “Moon Landing, 50th Anniversary,” theme, Union Grove’s parade participants will assemble at 9:15 a.m. in the parking lot of the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave., Yorkville. The parade will travel east on Highway 11 and then north on Highway 45. Kiddie Parade participants will assemble at 8:45 a.m. at the Graham Public Library parking lot, 12th and Main streets, and go to Village Square Park, down Main Street (Highway 45). The Kiddie Parade will travel ahead of the main parade.

Town of Burlington

The Town of Burlington hosting a flag raising ceremony at 9 a.m. at Burlington Hall, 32288 Bushnell Road.

Fireworks

The Racine Fire Department is encouraging residents to leave fireworks to the professionals. Every year, 20,000 fires are started nationally by fireworks and nearly 11,500 injuries are reported. A quarter of injuries inflicted by fireworks are to children younger than 17.

Wisconsin State Statute 167.10 and Racine Municipal code Sec. 66-516 & 66-517 provide an outline that determines which fireworks are legal for use in the city.

Fireworks such as cone fountains, small smoke bombs and sparklers less than 36 inches long are generally allowed.

The city will have a fireworks display Tuesday at North Beach. The show will start once the sky is dark enough, generally around 8:30 p.m.

There will be no public parking east of Michigan Boulevard from Hubbard Street to English Street, and there will be limited parking east of Main Street.

Attendees are advised to be prepared to walk to their firework-watching locations.

The City of Burlington has scheduled its fireworks display to begin at dusk.

Sturtevant’s fireworks show also begins at dusk. Parking is available at Fireman’s Park on Charles Street beginning at 4 p.m. Food and beverage vendors will be available.

