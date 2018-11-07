RACINE — “The Festive Five,” a five-night event to kick off the holiday season, will be held Monday through Friday Nov. 12-16, in the center court at Regency Mall, 5538 Durand Ave.
The performance schedule includes:
- The SilverMusic Flute Ensemble at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 12
- Patrick Odell at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13
- The Racine Dairy Statesmen A Cappella Barbershop Chorus at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13
- V.G.R. Community Choir at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14
- Master of Movement Arts at 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15
- CD Recording Artist Cheryl McCrary at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15 and at 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16
- HALO at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16
- Case Carolers at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16
- Dance Arts Center at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16
- Ariel Flora at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16.
Visit www.thefestivefive.com to cast a vote for your favorite act. The act with the most votes will win the title of Racine’s Festive Favorite. The winner will receive the 2018 Festive Favorite award and be announced in a special Facebook live event.
