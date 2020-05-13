Festival Hall to become Racine COVID testing site next week

RACINE — Plans for a drive-thru COVID-19 community testing site at Festival Hall have been finalized for next week.
On Tuesday, the City of Racine Health Department reached out to DHS to request a rapid-testing site within the city. Wednesday, in partnership with Racine County, the State of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin National Guard, the city announced the testing is scheduled to be held at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St., from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Monday, May 18 and running through Friday, May 22.
“Given the spike in cases the city has seen and the disproportionate impact it has had on communities of color, we made a request of the National Guard to set up a community testing site,” Mayor Cory Mason stated in a press release. “All members of the community are able to get tested at this site, but I want to specifically encourage members of the City’s minority communities and essential workers to get tested.”
Testing details
Testing is free and available to anyone in the community. Interpreters will be available for Spanish speakers at the testing site.
Test results are expected within 48 hours. Members of the National Guard will call those who test negative, while members of the Public Health Department will call those who test positive and conduct the necessary contact tracking.
Vehicles will be instructed to approach Festival Hall from 11th Street and follow Pershing Park Drive towards the parking lots at Festival Hall. Law enforcement will be on-hand to direct traffic.
There will be limited, but available, testing for those who walk-up without vehicles.
Community members coming for testing are strongly encouraged to wear masks and take necessary precautions to protect themselves and the members of the National Guard staffing the site.
This week the Wisconsin National Guard is operating a rapid testing site to collect over 300 samples per day at Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday.
On May 4, more than 160 specimens were collected at a food processing facility in Burlington and another team collected more than 150 specimens at a medical facility in Sturtevant on May 7-8.
BHS COVID-19 testing
Drive-thru testing
Cloudy testing day
Biker rides by testing
Queuing for testing
Waiting to be tested
Covering up
Hold up
Always Ready, Always There
Always Ready, Always There
Coronavirus testing in Burlington
Burlington COVID-19 testing
National Guards to begin testing in Burlington
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.