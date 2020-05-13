Festival Hall to become Racine COVID testing site next week

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE — Plans for a drive-thru COVID-19 community testing site at Festival Hall have been finalized for next week.

On Tuesday, the City of Racine Health Department reached out to DHS to request a rapid-testing site within the city. Wednesday, in partnership with Racine County, the State of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin National Guard, the city announced the testing is scheduled to be held at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St., from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Monday, May 18 and running through Friday, May 22.

“Given the spike in cases the city has seen and the disproportionate impact it has had on communities of color, we made a request of the National Guard to set up a community testing site,” Mayor Cory Mason stated in a press release. “All members of the community are able to get tested at this site, but I want to specifically encourage members of the City’s minority communities and essential workers to get tested.”

Testing details

Testing is free and available to anyone in the community. Interpreters will be available for Spanish speakers at the testing site.