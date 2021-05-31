 Skip to main content
Festival goers bask in the sun and applaud Burlington's new holiday weekend attraction
top story
BURLINGTON JAMBOREE

Festival goers bask in the sun and applaud Burlington's new holiday weekend attraction

{{featured_button_text}}

BURLINGTON — Cristen Johnson enjoys chocolate as much as anybody.

But the Burlington mom is joining others in welcoming the Burlington Jamboree, a new event making its debut this Memorial Day weekend where the beloved ChocolateFest once operated.

Johnson, who brought her 6-year-old son to the Jamboree on Saturday, said although she loved ChocolateFest, she appreciates having a lively festival to enjoy in an outdoor setting.

“It gives you something to do in your own hometown,” she said. “You can’t beat it — you really can’t.”

Organizers of the former ChocolateFest, which drew big crowds to Burlington for 30-plus years, are replacing it with the Jamboree. The COVID-19 pandemic canceled ChocolateFest last year anyway, and in the interim Burlington city leaders decided to reconsider the city’s slogan of “Chocolate City U.S.A.”

The Jamboree is offering patrons a downsized event, with carnival rides, live music, food vendors and a beer tent on the same festival grounds at 681 Maryland Ave.

Weather turns pleasant

The event got off to a rough start Friday night when cold, rainy conditions put a damper on opening night.

But when Saturday brought sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s, a crowd filled the festival grounds with children and adults who were eager to cut loose after a year of inactivity during the pandemic.

Gene Shannon of Burlington, who brought his two daughters, aged 10 and 11, said he loved ChocolateFest and he wishes organizers would consider bringing it back.

Shannon, however, said the Jamboree has its appealing qualities, too. With smaller crowds than ChocolateFest, the festival grounds are less congested and the waiting lines are shorter.

Shannon said he is happy to support the community’s efforts to make Jamboree a new Memorial Day weekend tradition, especially as Burlington and the rest of the world focus on rebounding from COVID-19.

“It’s a good start,” he said of the new festival. “Getting back to where we were.”

The Jamboree was scheduled to continue noon to 11 p.m. on Sunday and from noon to 7 p.m. on Monday. Admission is free.

This week, the week of April 19, there were approximately 200 vaccine appointments open at the beginning of the week. Here's how to sign up for one, as told by City of Racine Public Health Department Epidemiologist Cody Pearce.

Bil Scherrer, president of the festival organizing committee, said he was relieved to see pleasant weather arrive for the weekend after Friday, and to see crowds turning out to give the Jamboree a chance.

Scherrer said he considers the new event’s inauguration to be a success.

“We’re very happy, and the crowd looks happy,” he said.

Looking to expand in 2022

After consciously deciding to keep the Jamboree basic and simple in 2021, organizers are already looking ahead to next year with ideas for expanding the holiday event, perhaps with a car show or other attractions.

Of the momentum already pointing to next year, Scherrer said: “That’s a good sign.”

For this year, the Jamboree is treating patrons to a simpler event that harkens back to nostalgic times, even before ChocolateFest. The festival grounds offers about two-dozen carnival rides, classic carnival games, several food vendors, and live music at the beer tent.

Brittney Johnson of Genoa City — no relation to Cristen Johnson — brought her three children Saturday for the experience of getting back outdoors and returning to normal summer fun after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Johnson said the Jamboree created an atmosphere that was kid-friendly.

“It’s just fun,” she said. “It’s nice to be in that fresh air feeling again.”

Also applauding the new festival was Kristal Hoppe of Burlington, who attended with her 2-year-old daughter.

Hoppe said she misses ChocolateFest, but she is grateful that organizers rebounded from COVID-19 to offer the community a new concept.

“I’m glad they had something,” she said. “Just to get the kids out of the house.”

Tags

