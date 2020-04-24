Festival Foods store employee tests positive for COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — An employee at the Festival Foods store here has tested positive for COVID-19, the company announced Friday. The employee, who worked primarily overnight and during non-peak hours, last worked at the store at 5740 Washington Ave. on Tuesday.

“At this time, we are taking immediate actions in the best interests of our team members and guests while ensuring that the team member who tested positive has the support they need for a healthy recovery,” said Mark Skogen, Festival Foods president and CEO.

Festival Foods is working with the Central Racine County Health Department to notify employees who may have been in close contact with the affected employee so they can follow Centers for Disease Control-recommended guidelines to self-quarantine, the company said.

The store remained open for business on Friday.

In collaboration with local health officials, the store staff undertook a deep cleaning and sterilization process immediately upon learning of the development. This is in addition to multiple new daily sanitation measures the grocer began in recent weeks to keep stores clean throughout each day, with a focus on high-touch areas. The company also shortened operating hours to allow for nightly deep cleaning and stock replenishment.