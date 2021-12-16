'Ferocious' | Minimal damage in Racine County from storms that wreaked havoc, killed 5 across Midwest

Dozens of trees fell. Power lines went down and sparked. Several schools closed. But southeastern Wisconsin avoided the worst of the conditions created by unusually strong winds Wednesday and during the day Thursday.

At least four area schools closed due to widespread power outages: Waterford High School, Gilmore Fine Arts, Wadewitz Elementary and Racine Alternative Education on the community pathways campus at 2333 Northwestern Ave.

Waterford’s after-school activities were to be held Thursday night after power was restored.

We Energies was reporting, as of 8 a.m. Thursday, more than 100 outages affecting more than 2,800 customers in the Racine-Kenosha areas. Across all of southeastern Wisconsin, We Energies is reporting more than 1,300 outages affecting nearly 65,000 customers. Statewide, more than 77,000 customers are affected.

By 3 p.m., 44,000 We Energies customers were still without power, including around 900 in the Racine-Kenosha areas. WDJT-TV reported that up to 10% of those who were without power Thursday may not have it back by the weekend.

On Wednesday night, the National Weather Service issued a warning in Wisconsin that included Racine County, which warned of gusts up to 65 mph, strong enough to down both trees and power lines.

More than 30 public trees fell or had branches hanging lower than they should be in the City of Racine, according to City Forester Matt Koepnick; a home at the corner of Kentucky Street and Washington Avenue had a tall tree fall on it. One tree at Graceland Cemetery fell and is to be removed.

A scary moment occurred Wednesday outside of the Culver’s in Yorkville, just west of Interstate 94 along Highway 20, when a power line sparked and sparks could be seen flying across the wire before a transformer was consumed in sparks.

In the City of Stanley east of Eau Claire, nearly two dozen houses were almost entirely destroyed by the storm, although no injuries were reported there. A Facebook post from the Stanley Police Department posted after 2 a.m. Thursday opened with “So much devistation (sic)” followed by an emoji of a broken heart.

Photos from Stanley show walls and roofs ripped off homes, an RV tipped over, a brick wall reduced to rubble and a line of trees ripped from their roots.

Minneapolis-based Xcel Energy reported that about 24,000 customers in Wisconsin were without power at some point during the storm, with some not having power restored Thursday.

Hours after the rain and wind subsided, snow began to blanket the community.

West end

In western Racine County, the Waterford Fire Department reported trees and power lines knocked down by strong winds. In the 700 block of Club Lane, a tree caught fire after making contact with a power line.

Assistant Fire Chief Tom Nehring said firefighters were able to contain the fire so it did not spread.

Elsewhere, Nehring said, residents faced a power outage that seemed to affect all property owners west of the Fox River. By Thursday morning, power was restored in at least some parts of town.

Nehring said the storm kept his crews busy all night.

“The winds were pretty ferocious,” he said.

Officials in Burlington and Union Grove said they have received no reports of storm damage.

Still, Wisconsin has avoided the worst of the weather system thus far, following devastating and widespread tornadoes that may have killed more than 100 people across six states Friday.

Regional damage

A powerful storm system swept across the Great Plains and Midwest on Wednesday, closing highways in western Kansas, spawning reported tornadoes in Nebraska and Iowa and raising concerns about fires because of unusually high temperatures.

Since Wednesday, at least five people died as a result of hurricane-force winds across the Midwest: in Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota.

NWS also said there have been 13 tornado reports in the Plains states, scattered through eastern Nebraska and Iowa, plus another one near Stanley and another in eastern Minnesota.

“To have this number of damaging wind storms at one time would be unusual anytime of year,” said Brian Barjenbruch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. “But to have this happen in December is really abnormal.”

The high temperatures, including Madison recording a Dec. 15 record high of 68 degrees Fahrenheit, were similarly unusual; some have blamed the record on climate change.

The Milwaukee airport recorded gusts of 63 mph, as did Racine’s John H. Batten Airport. The Kenosha airport recorded gusts up to 64 mph, Patterson said.

One gust in Colorado recorded Wednesday morning surpassed 100 mph.

On Interstate 25, more than a dozen semitrailers blew over in winds that topped 90 mph, according to the Colorado Springs Gazette.

Smoky skies

Along with those wind gusts some people reported seeing and smelling smoke in southeastern Wisconsin.

Meteorologist Taylor Patterson of the National Weather Service in Sullivan said that people smelled and saw smoke because of active wildfires in Kansas.

“Because of the high wind we had, it carried a lot of that smoke toward Wisconsin,” Patterson said.

Margery A. Beck and Margaret Stafford of the Associated Press and Stephanie Jones and Parker Reed of Lee Newspapers contributed to this report.

