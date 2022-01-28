Fentanyl test strips could soon be legal in Wisconsin; here's how they could save lives

A teenager tries MDMA, also known as ecstasy or molly.

A retiree buys painkillers off the street to deal with his arthritis.

A 30-year-old picks up an 8-ball of cocaine during a friend’s birthday party, the first time she’s used coke since college.

While illicit drug use isn’t advised, in rare instances it could be deadly.

The lives of that teenager, that birthday partier, that retiree could be at risk because those drugs are becoming more likely to have been cut with incredibly deadly, and cheap, fentanyl. And the users of those drugs may have no idea what they are putting into their bodies.

During a phone interview Thursday, Alison Heller said that a friend of a friend’s 15-year-old son recently died by overdosing because the MDMA he tried had been cut with fentanyl. His death was preventable.

If you were a cocaine user or addicted to painkillers, and found out that your drugs had been mixed with fentanyl — which is considered to be at least 50 times, and possibly as much as 100 times, more potent than morphine — would you still use it? There’s a chance you wouldn’t, especially if you were a recreational user and not a full-blown addict. That reluctance could save your life.

In Wisconsin and many other states, it’s a crime to even possess the strips that can test drugs for the presence of fentanyl.

“Basically, the fentanyl test strips are classified as drug paraphernalia,” state Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, said in a phone interview Wednesday.

That could soon change. A bill that would make fentanyl test strips legal to possess in Wisconsin has passed both houses of the Legislature. It was sent to Gov. Tony Evers’ desk to sign or veto earlier this week. Wanggaard authored the Senate version of the bill, with the Assembly version of the bill authored by Rep. Jesse James, R-Altoona.

Wanggaard said that if someone wants to make the “bad decision” to buy black market oxycodone, it should not be illegal for them to find out if a much more dangerous drug is mixed in with what they bought. A drug habit isn’t worth dying over.

Heller, who cofounded California-based FentCheck with a hospital’s chief technology officer, Dean Shold, said that she wants access to fentanyl test strips to be “normalized.”

The inspiration for Heller and Shold came from the condom distribution programs that arose amid the breakout of the AIDS epidemic, during which packaged condoms were placed in public bathrooms. That allowed picking up condoms to be destigmatized and likely prevented many premature deaths.

Heller and Shold know that people are going to continue using drugs. But they want it to be easier for someone to protect themselves.

Libraries are equipping themselves with overdose antidotes. Racine hasn't, not yet at least. Although some libraries nationwide equip their staffs with the opioid overdose antidote naloxone (often referred to by the brand name “Narcan”), the Racine Public Library does not.

Heller and Wanggaard compared the potential legalization of fentanyl test strips to how Narcan, an opioid-overdose antidote, is already widely available to anyone.

“Narcan stops someone from dying but doesn’t stop someone from overdosing. Fentanyl testing strips actually help prevent fentanyl overdose,” Heller said.

Looking to reduce harm

“It is becoming an epidemic. People are dying because they don’t know there’s fentanyl in it (what they’re using),” Wanggaard said.

The way most fentanyl test strips work is you dip the strip into some water and then dip the strip into some of the drug. Within a minute, one or two lines will appear on the strip — similar to a pregnancy test.

If one line appears, fentanyl was not detected. If two lines appear, that would act as a warning that there is fentanyl present. Other versions of the strips change color when they come in contact with fentanyl. Still others have only one line that may or may not appear.

It is common for fentanyl to appear unexpectedly in recreational drugs, as in the case of the 15-year-old Heller knew who passed away.

“This stuff is so potent,” said Wanggaard, a retired Racine Police officer.

Among the reasons is that fentanyl a synthetic, easy-to-produce opioid that can generate a “high” in much lower quantities compared to most other street drugs, making it cheaper for dealers to sell to unwitting users or middlemen.

As Wisconsin Public Radio reported in October: “Fentanyl, a drug originally designed for use in hospitals, has been found in fake pain pills to such a degree the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency issued a rare public safety alert last month, warning that these counterfeit pills had been seized in every state in ‘unprecedented quantities.’ In 2017, 10% of counterfeit pills seized by the DEA contained a lethal dose of fentanyl, which can be as little as 2 milligrams, comparable to several granules of sugar.”

Wanggaard said possession of fentanyl test strips was originally made criminal because dealers so often use them to test their product, and so making them illegal gives police officers more reasons to be able to arrest suspected dealers.

A team of volunteers that works with FentCheck in the San Francisco Bay Area regularly restocks bowls of test strips at places such as music venues, tattoo parlors and bars. That way, it’s easy and free for people to test their drugs, potentially saving lives.

It’s all about harm reduction, Shold said.

Even though possessing the strips is still technically illegal, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services still encourages the use of them in some of its overdose-prevention pamphlets. DHS has been advocating for the lift of the ban.

So many dead In 2020, 1,227 people died in Wisconsin with their deaths being attributed to opioids. From 2014-2020, there were 229 opioid deaths in Racine County, the fifth highest total of any Wisconsin county, according to state data. In 2018 and 2019, synthetic opioids like fentanyl accounted for almost three out of every four opioid-related deaths in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.







Why illegal?

Jon Woodruff, an attorney with the nonprofit Legislative Analysis and Public Policy Association, told a Colorado NPR affiliate that many states just copied their drug paraphernalia laws from what the DEA had in the 1970s, and at the time the DEA had down that tests for illegal drugs should be considered drug paraphernalia.

But now lawmakers in several states are working to make some of these tests legal, due to their life-saving potential.

Other groups supporting the bill include the Wisconsin Medical Society, Wisconsin Nurses Association Wisconsin Sheriffs and Deputy Sheriffs Association and Wisconsin Professional Police Association.

