RACINE — An estimated $3,000 in damage resulted from a fence fire Monday night at a senior living facility parking lot.
Racine firefighters were dispatched at 6:51 p.m. Monday for a report of a fence on fire at Mount Pleasant Manor Senior Living, 2250 Layard Ave.
According to the Fire Department, arriving fire crews found the fire at the rear property line with occupants moving their cars away from it. Firefighters contained the fire to the fence area and kept it from spreading to a neighboring garage.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Racine police and We Energies crews assisted at the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.