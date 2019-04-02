Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — An estimated $3,000 in damage resulted from a fence fire Monday night at a senior living facility parking lot.

Racine firefighters were dispatched at 6:51 p.m. Monday for a report of a fence on fire at Mount Pleasant Manor Senior Living, 2250 Layard Ave.

According to the Fire Department, arriving fire crews found the fire at the rear property line with occupants moving their cars away from it. Firefighters contained the fire to the fence area and kept it from spreading to a neighboring garage.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Racine police and We Energies crews assisted at the scene.

