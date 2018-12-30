RACINE — A woman could not be revived after water search and rescue found her in a car in the water near the Fifth Street boat launch early Sunday morning.
According to a Racine County Sheriff's Office press release, around 2:18 a.m. the Racine county communications Center received a 911 call reporting a vehicle had driven into Lake Michigan and was floating in the water.
Racine Police and Sheriff's Office responded to the scene and searched several locations along the lakefront.
The Racine County Water Rescue team were called to the area around the Fifth Street boat launch, near Pershing Park. Around 6:49 a.m. a vehicle was located in about 8 feet of water and was being pulled away from the shore by the current.
Divers were able to gain access to the vehicle and removed a 30-year-old woman from the vehicle. However, rescuers were unable to revive her.
Debbie Folk, of Racine, said her sister heard the call about the crash over her police scanner.
Then, Folk said she and her husband went down to check it out. "I saw the helicopter and the cop cars down here ... and them pulling her out of the water."
"We didn't see the car because it was still under," Folk said.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing and is being handled by the Sheriff's Office. The name of the woman has not been released.
Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said his thoughts and prayers go out to the victim's family at this difficult time.