RACINE — Folks who were strolling through Downtown Racine on Saturday had some summery sips to choose from.
The Downtown Racine Corp. hosted its third annual Seltzer Beer Stroll on Saturday.
Attendees were able to sample the newest hard seltzers from White Claw, Truly, Press, Vizzy, Corona, Crook & Marker, Coors and more at 30 downtown locations.
All locations also had appetizers and snacks available, and participants were able to keep a 16-ounce sampling pint glass.
Dan Kielpikowski, from left, Alissa Kielpikowski, David Lubin and Bob Kielpikowski enjoyed their hard seltzers at Dimple's Fine Imports, 416 Main St., Racine, Saturday afternoon during the Seltzer Beer Stroll.
Rachel Kubik
Seltzer beer, or hard seltzer, is a type of highball drink containing carbonated water, alcohol and often fruit flavors.
In the U.S., the beverages are usually made by fermenting cane sugar or malted barley.
The alcohol by volume is usually around 5% and the calorie count is usually low; typically around 100 calories.
Ebony Cunningham, owner of Divine Melanin, 422 Main St., said the Seltzer Beer Stroll was a “great interest with the community of people coming in.”
“It’s a fun space,” she said.
Most shops had a table or two set aside for the hard seltzers and snacks; Cunningham added a karaoke machine at her shop.
“Why not bring the fun to shopping?” she said. “You don’t have to be good at singing. Karaoke is about the fun, not the vocals. Music is life.”
Maddie Nason fills her plate with meats and cheeses at Gold Diamond and Design, 402 Main St., Racine, Saturday afternoon during the Seltzer Beer Stroll.
Rachel Kubik
Maddie Nason got engaged in April and moved from the St. Louis, Missouri, area to Racine because her fiancé Chris Jackson got a job at Uline.
Nason said she signed up for the Seltzer Beer Stroll as a celebration of their move and because “we knew the vibes would be immaculate.”
She said her favorite hard seltzer was the White Claw mango flavor.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” Nason said inside Gold Diamond and Design, 402 Main St.
Gold Diamond and Design had an array of cheeses, crackers, fruits, meats and sweets, and Nason said she and Jackson were “enjoying the spread.”
“The food was insane,” Jackson said.
Vapemeisters
A crowd gathers near Vapemeisters, 420 Main St., Racine, Saturday afternoon during the third annual Seltzer Beer Stroll.
Rachel Kubik
Downtown Racine
A group walks through Downtown Racine on Saturday afternoon during the third annual Seltzer Beer Stroll.
Rachel Kubik
Downtown Racine
A group strolls Downtown Racine on Saturday afternoon during the third annual Seltzer Beer Stroll.
Rachel Kubik
Dimple's Fine Imports
Sierra Montraix samples Corona blueberry acai hard seltzers at Dimple's Fine Imports, 416 Main St., Racine, Saturday afternoon during the Seltzer Beer Stroll.
Rachel Kubik
Dimple's Fine Imports
From left, Dan Kielpikowski, Alissa Kielpikowski, David Lubin and Bob Kielpikowski cheers their hard seltzers at Dimple's Fine Imports, 416 Main St., Racine, Saturday afternoon during the Seltzer Beer Stroll.
Rachel Kubik
Dimple's Fine Imports
Divine Melanin
Ebony Cunningham, owner of Divine Melanin, 422 Main St., had Crook & Marker hard seltzers for sampling Saturday afternoon during the third annual Seltzer Beer Stroll.
Rachel Kubik
No scrubs
Cassandra Dawson sings the karaoke version of TLC's "No Scrubs" at Divine Melanin, 422 Main St., Saturday afternoon during the Seltzer Beer Stroll.
Rachel Kubik
No scrubs
Darien Schaefer, left, and Tina Brendt sing the karaoke version of TLC's "No Scrubs" at Divine Melanin, 422 Main St., Saturday afternoon during the Seltzer Beer Stroll. The group Schaefer and Brendt were a part of called themselves the "Decade Ladies."
Rachel Kubik
Gold Diamond and Design
Gold Diamond and Design
From left, Lauren Dwyer, Chris Jackson and Maddie Nason go down the food line at Gold Diamond and Design, 402 Main St., Racine, Saturday afternoon during the Seltzer Beer Stroll.
Rachel Kubik
From Any Angle
The band From Any Angle performs the song "Lovely Day" by Bill Withers on Saturday on Monument Square as a part of the Downtown Racine Corp.'s Sounds on the Square lineup.
Rachel Kubik
