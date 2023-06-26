RACINE — Folks who were strolling through Downtown Racine on Saturday had some summery sips to choose from.

The Downtown Racine Corp. hosted its third annual Seltzer Beer Stroll on Saturday.

Attendees were able to sample the newest hard seltzers from White Claw, Truly, Press, Vizzy, Corona, Crook & Marker, Coors and more at 30 downtown locations.

All locations also had appetizers and snacks available, and participants were able to keep a 16-ounce sampling pint glass.

Seltzer beer, or hard seltzer, is a type of highball drink containing carbonated water, alcohol and often fruit flavors.

In the U.S., the beverages are usually made by fermenting cane sugar or malted barley.

The alcohol by volume is usually around 5% and the calorie count is usually low; typically around 100 calories.

Ebony Cunningham, owner of Divine Melanin, 422 Main St., said the Seltzer Beer Stroll was a “great interest with the community of people coming in.”

“It’s a fun space,” she said.

Most shops had a table or two set aside for the hard seltzers and snacks; Cunningham added a karaoke machine at her shop.

“Why not bring the fun to shopping?” she said. “You don’t have to be good at singing. Karaoke is about the fun, not the vocals. Music is life.”

Maddie Nason got engaged in April and moved from the St. Louis, Missouri, area to Racine because her fiancé Chris Jackson got a job at Uline.

Nason said she signed up for the Seltzer Beer Stroll as a celebration of their move and because “we knew the vibes would be immaculate.”

She said her favorite hard seltzer was the White Claw mango flavor.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Nason said inside Gold Diamond and Design, 402 Main St.

Gold Diamond and Design had an array of cheeses, crackers, fruits, meats and sweets, and Nason said she and Jackson were “enjoying the spread.”

“The food was insane,” Jackson said.

12 photos of the third annual Downtown Racine Seltzer Beer Stroll Vapemeisters Downtown Racine Downtown Racine Dimple's Fine Imports Dimple's Fine Imports Dimple's Fine Imports Divine Melanin No scrubs No scrubs Gold Diamond and Design Gold Diamond and Design From Any Angle