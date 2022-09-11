'Feel the love' with Affordable Comfort's new giveaway

Since 1988, Scott Houdek has been supplying Racine, Kenosha, Walworth and Waukesha counties with high-quality affordable heating and air conditioning through his company, Affordable Comfort, 1430 Ninth St., Racine.

The service doesn’t just end with heating in air-conditioning. Affordable Comfort also employs licensed electricians and plumbers, which allows them to do top-to-bottom mechanical contracting of your home or business. The company also does roofing and siding work.

Whatever your need may be, Affordable Comfort can handle it.

“Once you’re our customer, you’re basically our customer forever,” said Houdek. “We will take care of all your needs.”

Affordable Comfort is a family-owned and operated company. Houdek was born and raised in Racine, running Affordable Comfort with his wife, Gidget. Houdek’s kids have worked for Affordable Comfort through the years too.

“I like this city, been here all my life,” Houdek said. “Don’t see myself going anywhere anytime soon. One day, the next generation will take my place, but hopefully it’s not soon.”

Do you know someone who is in need of a new air conditioner or furnace but isn’t able to afford one? The people at Affordable Comfort would like to help.

Affordable Comfort is currently taking submissions until Sept. 25 for their “Feel the Love” program. With the program, people can nominate someone for a free Lennox furnace and/or a Lennox air conditioner, which will be installed in October. While there are no rules against nominating yourself, it would be preferred if the winner is nominated by someone else.

The winner of the contest will be selected by Houdek after an evaluation is made of the finalists.

Multiple furnaces and A/C units might be awarded. The winners must reside in Racine County. A typical installation of a unit is estimated at a $4,800 dollar value.

To nominate someone or yourself for the giveaway, submit a short description to customerservice@trustaffordable.com, or mail it to Affordable Comfort, 1430 Ninth St., Racine.

Affordable Comfort is also currently in the running for Best of Racine in the Best Heating and Cooling (HVAC) category. To vote for Affordable Comfort, visit journaltimes.secondstreetapp.com/2022-Best-of-Racine-County

You can contact Affordable Comfort at 262-886-9075 to inquire about services and installations.