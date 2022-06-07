Feel the buzz at Downtown Burlington's new wine bar

BURLINGTON — Melissa Smith worked in corporate finance for about 25 years. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she decided she wanted a change.

“I just wasn’t happy with it anymore. I wasn’t super fulfilled by this job and it was the same thing every day,” Smith said. “It’s scary to do something that I have no experience in, but it’s been a lot of fun.”

What she has no experience in: running her own wine bar. Smith moved to western Racine County in August and opened Buzzed Wine Bar last month. The wine bar is the recipient of the city’s last liquor license.

The move was to be closer to her niece and her family. “Melissa” in Greek means honeybee, but that’s not how the owner decided on a theme for her bar. Her niece loves bees.

“She kind of helped us inspire the name without really realizing it was a play on alcohol,” Smith said.

Smith secured the space at 549 N. Pine St. in December and had been busy as a bee getting it ready to go in February, March and April until its official opening in early May.

Smith mainly runs her own show, although her sister Jennifer and a few of her friends from Chicago have been helping out.

Business so far has been going better than she expected.

She said the Burlington community has been very nice to her and some customers have come back multiple days in a row. She’s also enjoyed getting to know other business owners in town.

“The feedback from everyone has been great,” Smith said. “It’s been really nice. I feel like I made the right decision.”

Open hours Smith said she gauged her hours of operation around the other Downtown shops and when they’re open. The schedule may adjust. Currently, hours are: Monday and Tuesday: closed

Wednesday and Thursday: 4-7 p.m.

Friday: 4–8 p.m.

Saturday: Noon–8 p.m.

Sunday: Noon-3 p.m. For more information: BuzzedWineBar.com

Starting the business

Quote "We’re creating Burlington into something that’s a destination for people ... Burlington has got a lot of those fun places to go now. It’s very cool." Laura Million

Part of her inspiration for launching a wine bar was that she and her girlfriends enjoy shopping and drinking wine together.

Prior to moving to the area, she had visited and said she loves Downtown Burlington because it reminds her of Barrington, Illinois, where she grew up.

“I thought it would be perfect here,” she said. “It’s heavy on beer here, which I love the breweries and things. But, I was like, it might be nice to introduce something else which complements them. It doesn't necessarily compete with them. An extra something to the town.”

Buzzed Wine Bar offers wine by the glass or in flights. Also on the drink list are signature cocktails that stem from wine inspiration. Smith anticipates to rotate the cocktail menu seasonally. Bourbon, whiskey, tequila and mezcal are offered by the flight or on the rocks. There are also some non-alcoholic options such as sparkling water and Coca-Cola.

Because of the diverse menu, the demographics of people served so far since opening have spanned from groups of women out on the town to groups of men on a golf outing.

Customers can take a bottle of wine home with them from the retail section of the business. Other products offered include snacks such as pretzels, spiced pecans and candy, and goods such as candles, stickers, key chains and pouches.

A wall adorned with the word “Buzzed” in bright lights and honey-comb inspired shapes invites customers to sit on comfy chairs beneath it and take a photo.

“If someone’s out shopping, they can grab a glass of wine or a cocktail, take a little break,” Smith said of what she hopes Buzzed brings to Burlington. “Or on the way to dinner, maybe they stop in and meet their friends here, or they’re waiting for a pizza.”

She noted that eventually, she hopes to find a larger building and move the business there, which would allow for more space to stretch out as well as different types of events — other than what the business already has planned — such as live music.

Laura Million, deputy director of the Racine County Economic Development Corporation, said the organization helped Smith find opportunities where she could open her business in Racine County, helped her to obtain a liquor license and provided proper resources.

Million said Burlington is becoming a spot for tourism, especially with similar businesses such as Low Daily and The Runaway, two breweries in the downtown that have opened in the past two years.

“We’re creating Burlington into something that’s a destination for people, for residents and people who want to visit and come hang out,” Million said. “(Buzzed Wine Bar) adds something else new to Burlington. Burlington has got a lot of those fun places to go now. It’s very cool.”

