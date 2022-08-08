Feel 'beautiful' and 'inspired' with the help of this Racine aesthetician

RACINE — When she was growing up, Alicia Evelena loved getting her nails done at the salon. She always noticed how the women getting their nails done would talk to nail artists about anything and everything. Evelena noticed how these women talked with one another and how close the bonds were. Through those experiences, she learned that helping people feel good by looking good was her calling in life.

That has led her to open Beautifully Inspired Aesthetics, 422 Main St.

Immediately after graduating Horlick High School early in January of 2019, Evelena enrolled in The Salon Professional Academy of Kenosha that February, completing the courses and becoming a licensed aesthetician in 11 months, finishing that December with 600 credit hours.

Around the time of her graduation, Evelena would make house calls, exclusively providing lash extensions. Then the pandemic hit, and Evelena stopped making house calls and worked full time at Ulta Beauty in Mount Pleasant. By the time COVID restrictions began loosening in summer 2020, Evelena didn’t want to be stuck behind a register much longer. She started her house calls again.

“I started building up my clientele again, posting on social media here and there,” Evelena said. “Of course in the beginning it was really slow, people were scared for me to come into their homes and be there with my stuff. It was definitely understandable. I needed to figure out what I could do so I could have a place and have my clients come to me.”

After doing some research, Evelena found what would become the original Beautifully Inspired Aesthetics location. The original location was an upstairs suite that accommodated Evelena at the time, but eventually, she moved to a different suite in the same building with a big window.

“It was great for me. It was my little introduction to life on Main Street,” Evelena said, noting the benefits of having a big window out front. “Still having the address, it was nice to look out the window and see everything.”

Upon speaking with her landlord after being upstairs for about a year, she signed the lease for the downstairs suite, a much bigger space that could encourage business growth. With more room in the storefront, Evelena is now able to move on to her next goal: teaching.

Appointments Right now, Beautifully Inspired Aesthetics is almost exclusively appointment only. Walk-in times are occasionally offered, and info on them can be found using social media. The salon, 422 Main St., is closed Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays, open from noon-7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays. Call 262-583-0115 to make an appointment.

Back in the classroom

Being a licensed esthetician, Evelena can teach other professionals the different services she has expertise in, but she wanted to make sure she was teaching people the right way. She heard the Aveda Institute of Beauty and Wellness offered an instructors program for licensed professionals. Her alma mater, TSPA, offered a program as well, so Evelena made a decision.

“I wanted to see where I wanted to go to, evaluate things, look more into it. It took me a couple of months,” Evelena said about picking the right school. ”I wanted to make sure I have it down before I started teaching people. With teaching people, it’s my name but it’s also the business name as well. I didn’t want to give people bad information or teach them bad skills or anything like that.”

Last week, Evelena graduated from Aveda’s instructor program and is ready to teach out of her storefront. Evelena says the experience is exciting as much as it it nerve racking. Currently, Evelena is also working as a substitute instructor at Aveda, an experience she says introduces her to new faces in the beauty world and lets her see what they have and haven’t been taught, allowing her to fill those gaps.

Many ways

Beautifully Inspired Aesthetics’ staff is comprised of Evelena and Becky Lopez, another licensed aesthetician from TSPA that joined Evelena last April.

The salon offers lash extensions, such as volume and mega volume, as well as brow tinting and lamination. It also offers full body waxing and Brazilian waxing, with bra waxing coming soon. For Facials, Evelena and Lopez use Dermalogica, the industry standard for skincare that they both worked with at TSPA.

The face is not the only part of the body getting love. “Facials” are also available for rear ends and pregnant women’s bellies. The pregnant belly treatment helps exfoliate baby bumps and ensures women’s skin can return to normal after birth.

One thing that Evelena would like to expand in her business is to eventually do permanent makeup.

The life ahead

One thing that has always stuck out to Evelena is people always bringing up her youth and the progress she has made.

“They say ‘You have the rest of your life ahead of you’, but I know right after high school people want to live the college life and party it up and things like that,” Evelena said. “But being able to go to beauty school, that’s college. That’s furthering your education ... Anything is possible if you put your mind to it. I know everyone says that, but it really, really is true.”