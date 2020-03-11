You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Feds declare shoreline damage a disaster, opening up $10 million regionally for repairs
0 comments
alert top story
FEMA declaration

Feds declare shoreline damage a disaster, opening up $10 million regionally for repairs

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has officially declared the Jan. 10-12 storm that hit southeastern Wisconsin an emergency, opening funding avenues for repairing the estimated $10 million in regional damage — $2.58 million in Racine County. 

David Maack, Racine County's emergency management coordinator, said he learned about the declaration on the drive back after checking in with state emergency officials about the status of the request for the emergency declaration, which was submitted by Gov. Tony Evers on Feb. 11.

"I am relieved the declaration was approved," said Maack. "It will go to relieve the burden on the local taxpayers. And hopefully we'll be able to make some improvements as we move forward."

Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, in a press release, echoed Maack's sentiments.

“We greatly appreciate our partners in federal government recognizing the need in Racine County and helping defray costs related to shoreline damage,” Delagrave stated.

FEMA’s Public Assistance Program will help communities recover some of the eligible costs incurred, including public infrastructure repair and debris cleanup from the storms. FEMA provides 75 percent of eligible costs. The state and local communities share the remaining 25 percent.

What now?

Maack said the state and FEMA will brief municipalities that plan to make claims. Then FEMA will assign personnel to work with those municipalities as they move through the reconstruction process to ensure their funding applications get approved. 

FEMA's policy has historically been to fund projects that restore damaged structures but don't include improvements. Maack said that in his discussions with FEMA, he's learned that, at least in this instance, there may be an opening for projects to include improvements that would mitigate against future damage.

"We’ll need to examine that more and we’ll know more once FEMA comes in and we start working with them on the individual project," said Maack. "The FEMA Region Five director spoke to the emergency managers at a conference and he was talking about how it makes sense to integrate mitigation when you're going through and making restoration because it doesn’t make sense to restore something that may end up in that situation yet again."

Municipalities are free to make whatever improvements their officials choose, but the question is whether the project will qualify for FEMA reimbursement.

Ongoing issues

A combination of high Lake Michigan water levels and 55 mph wind gusts proved to be a recipe for disaster on Jan. 11 as massive waves attacked the area’s eroding shoreline.

In the City of Racine, Pershing Park and Pershing Park Drive were hit the hardest as pounding waves sent debris flying onto the roadway. The letter also mentioned damage to the breakwater, drainage systems and an electronic touch screen pay kiosk for the boat launch.

Last month, FEMA and Wisconsin Emergency Management completed a preliminary damage assessment in Kenosha, Racine and Milwaukee counties. Government officials verified about $10 million in damage where repairs would be eligible for federal reimbursement.

But those conditions that caused the January storm remain the same and continue to hit southeastern Wisconsin's shoreline. Pershing Park and Pershing Park Drive remained closed as of Tuesday after strong easterly winds once again caused high waves and flying debris late last week.

30-plus things to do in and around Racine County

+1 
David Maack

Maack

 Pete Wicklund
+1 
Jonathan Delagrave

Delagrave
0 comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the City of Racine and the City of Burlington and is a not-bad photographer. In her spare time she tries to keep her plants and guinea pigs alive and happy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News