Federal stimulus funds may be used to construct water tower in I-94 corridor

CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Village Board, like most other governing bodies in the U.S., has received pandemic-relief money from the federal government that it is still deciding how to spend.
However, it may have some preliminary plans.
Village Administrator Kathy Kasper asked the Village Board at its Monday meeting to consider how the $2.5 million American Rescue Plan Act funds could be used. She explained that it could recover lost revenues. The village staff’s preference is to invest in a water tower by Four Mile Road.
A water tower, with “Caledonia” painted across it, already exists in the village at 4611 Seven Mile Road.
The distribution
All 17 of Racine County’s municipalities, plus the county as a whole, are expected to receive nearly $100 million combined through the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 signed by President Joe Biden in March.
About $380 billion was set aside for the checks directly to Americans’ bank accounts. About 18.4% of that $1.9 trillion, $350 billion, is going to state and local governments.
Out of that, the State of Wisconsin is directly getting $3.206 billion. Combined, the counties and municipalities of Wisconsin are getting $2.316 billion, with another $189 million for state capital projects.
There’s not much of a rush to get the money spent, local municipal officials have said, because the money doesn’t have to be spent until 2024. But many leaders are excited about it.
Former Caledonia Village Administrator Tom Christensen said in March that the $2.5 million expected to be sent to the village was “a pleasant surprise.” It was the third-biggest chunk going to a Racine County municipality, after Racine and Mount Pleasant.
Although final decision-making lies with the Village Board, Christensen said in March that it’s likely for Caledonia to spend it on sewer-related needs as the village develops more in business districts near Interstate 94. Now, it seems the plans may be slightly more defined.
Kasper told The Journal Times in an email that staff members will be giving details to the board via a presentation on the proposed water tower, potentially located near where Four Mile Road meets Interstate 94.
In May, the village secured a portion of DeBack Farms Business Park property to eventually place a water tower on the land. The portion, outlot 4, is a 1.8-acre parcel that fronts Adams Road.
More access to lots of water could be enticing for businesses, particularly manufacturers, who may consider moving into Racine County.
Kasper did not respond before press time to questions about a timeline on which the project could progress.
“Seems like 2024 is so far away,” Kasper wrote in an earlier email, “but it will be here before we know it.”