MOUNT PLEASANT — Term limits, immigration and how to cut wasteful federal spending were among the issues addressed by three Republican 1st Congressional District candidates at a Saturday election forum.
Approximately 90 people attended the morning forum, hosted by the Racine County Republican Party and Racine/Kenosha Young Republicans at Mount Pleasant Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, to hear Republican candidates Nick Polce, Kevin Steen and Bryan Steil field questions submitted by the audience and online. All three candidates are vying to represent the 1st District and replace House Speaker Paul Ryan, who is not seeking re-election.
Two other Republican candidates on the ballot for the Aug. 14 primary runoff, Paul Nehlen, a manufacturer from Delavan, and Jeremy Ryan, a so-called professional protester and marijuana advocate from Madison, did not attend. Whoever wins the primary will face the winner of the Democratic primary, Randy Bryce, an iron worker and union worker from Caledonia, or Cathy Myers, a teacher and School Board member from Janesville.
An opening question about term limits led to talk of excessive federal spending, and all three candidates were clear about their opinions of House and Senate term limits. Polce, a security consultant and former Green Beret from Lake Geneva; and Steen, an engineer from Burlington, support six-year term limits in the House and Senate.
Steil, a University of Wisconsin Board of Regents member from Janesville, opposes term limits.
“The risk of term limits is: It is going to give power to these Washington, D.C., bureaucrats and take the power away from individuals here in the state of Wisconsin,” Steil said. He contended that “good, quality elections can get good, quality conservatives elected, and they can challenge unelected career bureaucrats in Washington.”
“I personally think that after five to 10 years, your effectivity (sic) is gone,” Steen said. “You have lost touch with reality and the people in your district, and after that point I don’t think you should serve any longer; you should return to the private sector and return that knowledge that you’ve gained and help to improve your district from the inside.”
Polce supports six-year term limits in the House and Senate. Then, “Go back to the private sector and let the next generation go and take your place,” he said.
Polce disagreed with Steil’s contention of a link between term lengths and “career bureaucrats.”
“The bureaucracy is funded by the massive spending that our elected officials have been doing for decades,” Polce said. “Those omnibus bills that have been pushed through by a Republican-controlled House fund that bureaucracy.
“So, we get term limits enacted, and we get individuals who are going to go there for only six years, that’s going to go a long way to cutting that intent to constantly get re-elected,” Polce said.
How to control spending
Federal spending occupied much of the hour-long forum, as when the candidates were asked, “How will you improve the budget process?”
Steil advocated for a two-year, instead of annual, budget cycle which he said encourages spending.
“As a manufacturing background, when you start creating a bad product, like we have with the omnibus spending bills, you look back at the process,” Steil said. “You look for process improvement to encourage people to make better decisions.”
Unlike Wisconsin’s biennial budget, he said, federal budgets are one year and usually six months late. “About the time they get done, they start the process again. What that’s done is create a nonstop spending factory in Washington.”
A two-year cycle would allow the necessary time period to figure out what are and are not the higher priorities,” Steil said.
Steen responded that it’s the people in Washington who create the process problems.
“When you send people into Washington that are focused on themselves, and not solving problems for the individuals that they’re representing, then you have a big problem,” Steen said.
“Because you can change the process, but without changing those people that are involved in this process, you’re not going to be able to make a difference,” Steen added.
Tariffs arose when the candidates were asked about their level of support for President Donald Trump and his policies.
Steil said he disagrees with Trump’s tariffs.
Steen does not. “I myself was thrilled to have a president that was willing to stand up for our country and stand up for individuals using these tariffs, using these tools that he has,” he said. “… He is doing this for the benefit of our country.”
Illegal immigration
Asked about their stance on illegal immigration, all three said one part of the answer is a U.S.-Mexican border wall.
Steen added, “If you punish those employers for hiring illegal immigrants, you will give (immigrants) incentive to cause them to become citizens of this country.”
Polce said there have been too many rounds of immigration amnesty since the last so-called “comprehensive” immigration bill in 1986. He said that encourages illegal immigration because people expect more amnesty is ahead.
“The immigration system we have today is completely broken,” Steil said. He called for immigration reform that identifies workforce needs and those workers that can be brought to the United States and be productive members of society.
Just a few examples of the more outrageous costs associated with illegal immigration, we will pass this burden on to our children and grand children as has been passed on to us
*The cost of educating illegal aliens children is staggering. From K-12 it costs taxpayers $122,000 for EACH illegal alien student. This does not include the millions spent on bilingual education for illegal aliens.
*Currently city, and state officials are appropriating millions of taxpayer dollarsfor legal fees to to file law suits and in defense of illegal aliens being deported and to sue our own Government..
*2012 illegal aliens sent home $62 BILLION in remittances back to their countries of origin. This is why Mexico is getting involved in our politics.
*30% percent of all Federal Prison inmates are illegal aliens.Does not include local jails and State Prisons. At $21,000 per year expense per inmate in Federal Prison U do the math.
*$3Million Dollars a DAY is spent to incarcerate illegal aliens, I repeat 3 MILLION a DAY to process Illegals in the Criminal justice system.
*$2.2Billion dollars a year is spent on is spent on food assistance programs such as SNAP (food stamps) WIC, & free school lunches.
* CBO estimates taxpayer funded in state tuition college discounts for illegal aliens cost taxpayers over a billion dollars annually.
I will vote this election for candidates who prioritize citizens over illegal aliens, those who oppose sanctuary cities, amnesty and taxpayer funded in state college tuition discounts for illegals. That means NO Democrats. When will politicians and people in general figure out that when you reward illegal immigration with jobs, amnesty, drivers licenses, discounts for college tuition, scholarships encourages MORE illegal entry.. Illegal immigration negativity effects our economy from employment to use public services. Just debating this in congress is costing taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars..... thank the parents.
People fleeing persecution? or people fleeing for freebies? they sure don't stay in Mexico when they reach "safety" or ask for political asylum in Mexico. Why? because Mexico will give them nothing. So they make the long journey to our border, our giving liberals and our tax dollars.
The current migration at our southern border is costing taxpayers a Kings Ransom. Not mentioned is 70% of children at the border arrive either alone or with a non parent. We have 20% of children in America living in poverty and 450,000 children in foster care. Democrats have allowed 45 million children to be killed in abortions yet we are to believe they care about 2,000 illegal alien children?
We need to give more corporate welfare to the wealthy!
So laid, other than to barf back that old worn out team donkey rhetoric for your bosses at HeeHaw party headquarters, please explain the relevance of your post since nothing in the article mentions anything close to "corporate welfare to the wealthy". Just more swamp gas you are passing.
