MOUNT PLEASANT — Term limits, immigration and how to cut wasteful federal spending were among the issues addressed by three Republican 1st Congressional District candidates at a Saturday election forum.

Approximately 90 people attended the morning forum, hosted by the Racine County Republican Party and Racine/Kenosha Young Republicans at Mount Pleasant Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, to hear Republican candidates Nick Polce, Kevin Steen and Bryan Steil field questions submitted by the audience and online. All three candidates are vying to represent the 1st District and replace House Speaker Paul Ryan, who is not seeking re-election.

Two other Republican candidates on the ballot for the Aug. 14 primary runoff, Paul Nehlen, a manufacturer from Delavan, and Jeremy Ryan, a so-called professional protester and marijuana advocate from Madison, did not attend. Whoever wins the primary will face the winner of the Democratic primary, Randy Bryce, an iron worker and union worker from Caledonia, or Cathy Myers, a teacher and School Board member from Janesville.

An opening question about term limits led to talk of excessive federal spending, and all three candidates were clear about their opinions of House and Senate term limits. Polce, a security consultant and former Green Beret from Lake Geneva; and Steen, an engineer from Burlington, support six-year term limits in the House and Senate.

Steil, a University of Wisconsin Board of Regents member from Janesville, opposes term limits.

“The risk of term limits is: It is going to give power to these Washington, D.C., bureaucrats and take the power away from individuals here in the state of Wisconsin,” Steil said. He contended that “good, quality elections can get good, quality conservatives elected, and they can challenge unelected career bureaucrats in Washington.”

“I personally think that after five to 10 years, your effectivity (sic) is gone,” Steen said. “You have lost touch with reality and the people in your district, and after that point I don’t think you should serve any longer; you should return to the private sector and return that knowledge that you’ve gained and help to improve your district from the inside.”

Polce supports six-year term limits in the House and Senate. Then, “Go back to the private sector and let the next generation go and take your place,” he said.

Polce disagreed with Steil’s contention of a link between term lengths and “career bureaucrats.”

“The bureaucracy is funded by the massive spending that our elected officials have been doing for decades,” Polce said. “Those omnibus bills that have been pushed through by a Republican-controlled House fund that bureaucracy.

“So, we get term limits enacted, and we get individuals who are going to go there for only six years, that’s going to go a long way to cutting that intent to constantly get re-elected,” Polce said.

How to control spending

Federal spending occupied much of the hour-long forum, as when the candidates were asked, “How will you improve the budget process?”

Steil advocated for a two-year, instead of annual, budget cycle which he said encourages spending.

“As a manufacturing background, when you start creating a bad product, like we have with the omnibus spending bills, you look back at the process,” Steil said. “You look for process improvement to encourage people to make better decisions.”

Unlike Wisconsin’s biennial budget, he said, federal budgets are one year and usually six months late. “About the time they get done, they start the process again. What that’s done is create a nonstop spending factory in Washington.”

A two-year cycle would allow the necessary time period to figure out what are and are not the higher priorities,” Steil said.

Steen responded that it’s the people in Washington who create the process problems.

“When you send people into Washington that are focused on themselves, and not solving problems for the individuals that they’re representing, then you have a big problem,” Steen said.

“Because you can change the process, but without changing those people that are involved in this process, you’re not going to be able to make a difference,” Steen added.

Tariffs arose when the candidates were asked about their level of support for President Donald Trump and his policies.

Steil said he disagrees with Trump’s tariffs.

Steen does not. “I myself was thrilled to have a president that was willing to stand up for our country and stand up for individuals using these tariffs, using these tools that he has,” he said. “… He is doing this for the benefit of our country.”

Illegal immigration

Asked about their stance on illegal immigration, all three said one part of the answer is a U.S.-Mexican border wall.

Steen added, “If you punish those employers for hiring illegal immigrants, you will give (immigrants) incentive to cause them to become citizens of this country.”

Polce said there have been too many rounds of immigration amnesty since the last so-called “comprehensive” immigration bill in 1986. He said that encourages illegal immigration because people expect more amnesty is ahead.

“The immigration system we have today is completely broken,” Steil said. He called for immigration reform that identifies workforce needs and those workers that can be brought to the United States and be productive members of society.

