Federal lawsuit alleges Racine's and other Safer at Home orders in Wisconsin are unconstitutional

Racine City Attorney Scott Letteney said Thursday morning that the city still has not been served with the lawsuit yet. As such, "It would be premature to provide any comment," he said in an email.

Racine woman's allegations

Among the plaintiffs is Sandra K. Morris of Racine. In the lawsuit, she claimed that two of her rights specifically have been unlawfully stripped.

The first was her ability to worship. Places of worship in Racine are now allowed to legally hold services, albeit with limited numbers of attendees.

Morris' second claim, along with five of her co-plaintiffs, is that the Safer at Home order prevented her from circulating recall petitions "for either state or local office holders."

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, many of those who are running for public office have held outdoor events or gathered signatures by mail, rather than collecting signatures by going door-to-door as is normally done, to ensure their nomination petitions are filled out with enough voters' signatures.

Statewide order overturned