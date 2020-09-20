Federal housing vouchers to assist young adults transitioning out of foster care

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development virtually presented a check on Wednesday to the Housing Authority of Racine County, Racine Mayor Cory Mason and Racine County officials for vouchers as part of HUD’s Foster Youth to Independence initiative to assist young adults transitioning out of foster care and who are at risk of homelessness.

The Housing Authority of Racine County recently received $11,420, which in addition to the vouchers it received earlier this spring, brings its total award amount to date to $67,195.

Since the Foster Youth to Independence initiative was launched in June 2019, more than 26 states have received FYI funding, equating to more than 677 individual vouchers, totaling over $5.4 million in funds to prevent or end homelessness among young adults under the age of 25 who are in, or have recently left, the foster care system without a home to go to.

“This investment provides youth who would otherwise be at risk of facing homelessness in Racine County a solid platform to obtain stable housing and opportunities for self-sufficiency,” said Joseph P. Galvan, Midwest regional administrator for HUD.