Federal housing vouchers to assist young adults transitioning out of foster care

RACINE — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development virtually presented a check on Wednesday to the Housing Authority of Racine County, Racine Mayor Cory Mason and Racine County officials for vouchers as part of HUD’s Foster Youth to Independence initiative to assist young adults transitioning out of foster care and who are at risk of homelessness.
The Housing Authority of Racine County recently received $11,420, which in addition to the vouchers it received earlier this spring, brings its total award amount to date to $67,195.
Since the Foster Youth to Independence initiative was launched in June 2019, more than 26 states have received FYI funding, equating to more than 677 individual vouchers, totaling over $5.4 million in funds to prevent or end homelessness among young adults under the age of 25 who are in, or have recently left, the foster care system without a home to go to.
“This investment provides youth who would otherwise be at risk of facing homelessness in Racine County a solid platform to obtain stable housing and opportunities for self-sufficiency,” said Joseph P. Galvan, Midwest regional administrator for HUD.
“We are so pleased to be part of the Foster Youth to Independence voucher program. This is an example of housing assistance at its best — helping a segment of our population who truly cannot help themselves,” said Deborah Madsen, Housing Authority of Racine County executive director.
“The transition from foster care to independent living as a young adult can certainly be challenging,” Mason said. “I am grateful for the support the city receives from HUD to support our young adults who are making this transition. These funds fill a critical need in our community, and I am thankful for the partnerships we have with HUD and the county to support city residents in this way.”
Sobering statistics
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) estimates that more than 20,000 young people age out of foster care each year. The National Center for Housing and Child Welfare (NCHCW) estimates that approximately 25 percent of these young people experience homelessness within four years of leaving foster care and an even higher share are precariously housed. HUD’s Foster Youth Initiative housing vouchers will go to public housing authorities that do not participate in HUD’s Family Unification Program. To be eligible for FYI funding, public housing authorities must:
- Administer a Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program;
- Enter into a partnership agreement with a Public Child Welfare Agency (PCWA);
- Accept young people referred by their partnering PCWA; and
- Determine that the referred youth are eligible for HCV assistance.
