Federal ARPA funds to provide dementia care training for staff at facilities in Racine, Rock counties

WATERFORD — What good can $42,102 do? It can improve dementia care in Racine and Rock counties, that’s what.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Friday announced its first round of “American Rescue Plan Act Funding for Home and Community-Based Services” grants. Forty-three Wisconsin organizations are the recipients of $12 million combined, DHS announced, including one Racine County-based senior living organization.

Great Lakes Senior Living operates three facilities, one in Beloit, one in Milton and one at 301 S. Sixth St. in Waterford, Waterford Senior Living and Memory Care. Great Lakes Senior Living plans to use the $42,102 of federal dollars it received from the state to train its entire staff as certified dementia practitioners.

It’s the kind of training typically only directors and other supervisory types receive. But Great Lakes wants to have its whole staff trained, from nurses to cooks.

“With this training, individuals who go through the program will understand the dementia process more and understand those behaviors that are associated with dementia and Alzheimer’s,” said Tabbatha Clayborn, executive director of the Waterford location.

While those suffering from different types of dementia may exhibit similar symptoms to the untrained eye, there are different treatments and recommended ways of caring for those with Lewy body dementia vs. Alzheimer’s vs. dementia resulting from head injury and brain damage. By being trained to recognize those differences, staff at Great Lakes Senior Living’s homes can better care for their residents.

The grants

The use of this grant to fund dementia-related training is a sign of how wide the breadth of impact that has been made by the Biden administration’s $1.9 trillion ARPA. The allocation of $42,102 to Great Lakes Senior Living was actually one of the smallest amounts announced Friday; Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services, for example, received $2 million, and Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin received $342,394.

The City of Racine administration, for example, has credited ARPA each of the last two years with allowing its budget to stay balanced without significant cuts.

Wisconsin has also used ARPA to, as was announced last month, allocate $40 million to increase high-speed internet access around the state. More than $65 million was given to businesses, including $1.4425 million to 577 business in Racine County, as they recover from the effects of COVID-19.

DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake in a YouTube video described this latest round of allocations as a “unique funding opportunity for Medicaid, home and community-based providers and agencies” to help Wisconsin residents “continue living independently in their communities.”

ARPA expires at the end of 2024.