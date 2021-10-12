 Skip to main content
Federal agent 'treated and released' after being shot in Racine last week
CLAIRMONT AVENUE RAID

Federal agent 'treated and released' after being shot in Racine last week

RACINE — The federal agent who was shot during an Oct. 6 raid led by the U.S. Marshals Service on a Racine home was "treated and released" by medical professionals after being injured, according to James P. Stossel, a U.S. Marshals spokesman.

As of Tuesday afternoon, details remain scant regarding the impetus for the operation.

Multiple area law enforcement agencies joined the Marshals and agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in an attempt to serve a warrant on a home in the 3700 block of Clairmont Street.

According to the Racine Police Department, they intended "to serve an arrest warrant on an individual wanted for charges including aggravated assault and weapons violations." But as they approached the home, the agent was shot by someone inside the house and the officers backed off, according to reports. According to video from a nearby home obtained by WISN-TV, officers can be heard saying that the agent had been shot in the shoulder.

The wanted individual has not been identified.

After women and children were removed from the home, officers gained entry and found that the suspect had killed himself, law enforcement reported that day.

Erna Sabic, a witness, said she saw events unfold Wednesday morning at 3722 Clairmont St.

Within hours of being shot, the agent was reported to be in stable condition. 

Two men who identified themselves as Dre Farmer and Tone Bone watched the scene on Clairmont Street. Both agreed the violence has to stop. Farmer said Racine is "just getting more and more violent." Bone said we need "better communities for the kids." Farmer agreed, saying, "We need safe neighborhoods for kids .... and adults, too."

