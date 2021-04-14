FEC poised to help residents use their stimulus to their best advantage

Selkowe explained the counselors will help people develop a strategy for spending the stimulus in a way that makes sense for them.

If a person or family has a pile of overdue bills — medical, student loans, credit cards — they may be asking, “What should I catch up on first?”

That is what financial counseling and coaching is really about, Selkowe said, having trained professionals help devise a plan to make the best use of those funds.

Just as one example, Selkowe noted it doesn’t really make sense to try and catch up on student loans, since there is a moratorium on federal student loans right now, if the rent is months overdue.

Secondly, the counselors can help people get the best bang for their buck by teaching them how to negotiate with credit card companies and others to lower their debt.

“People’s impulse if they get $10,000 might be to just say I’m going to pay off that $5,000 credit card debt,” Selkowe said.

However, those who use the FEC learn how to negotiate for a lower debt, in some cases.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Negotiating with the credit card companies might reduce that debt from $5,000 to $3,500 or $4,000.