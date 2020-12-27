Fears of annexation from Village of Waterford continue spurring town's plan to become Village of Tichigan

TOWN OF WATERFORD — Leaders in the Town of Waterford already pursuing village status to protect the town’s borders are now discussing a boundary agreement with several neighboring municipalities.
But the one municipality feared by many in the town as a threat to annex surrounding territory — the Village of Waterford — has been excluded from the current discussions.
Officials from the Village of Waterford say they want to join the talks and work in partnership with other towns and villages to help set a course for the future of this area of western Racine County.
Claims of ‘fear mongering’
Waterford Village Administrator Zeke Jackson said “fear mongering” is behind the widespread concerns that the village is bent on gobbling up large chunks of its neighboring communities.
Jackson plans to present his Village Board with a proposal to pursue a role in the ongoing border talks, which have included the Village of Rochester and the towns of Norway, Dover and East Troy.
“We want to sit down and have a conversation,” Jackson said. “We’d love to talk with all of our neighbors.”
The Town of Waterford’s move for regional cooperation comes as the town of 6,300 is pursing incorporation as a village in a bid for increased sovereignty, largely to prevent unwanted annexation of its acreage.
State law gives villages more authority than it does towns to fight off annexation from neighboring municipalities.
The Village of Waterford has worked — unsuccessfully so far — to oppose the town’s plan to recreate itself as the newly named Village of Tichigan. A Racine County Circuit Court judge this summer cleared the way for the town to take the next step in the process by submitting its plan to state regulators.
Town Board member Dale Gauerke said past efforts at negotiation with the village have proven fruitless, including when the village proposed a border deal requiring the town to relinquish control of more than 3,500 acres of town territory.
“How do you deal with something like that?” Gauerke said. “That’s not being a good neighbor.”
On the other hand, the town has enjoyed success recently in pitching the idea of a boundary agreement to its other neighbors.
A joint resolution pledging to work on a boundary deal has won support from elected officials in the Village of Rochester, and the towns of Norway and Dover. Across the county line in Walworth County, the town board in East Troy is still considering the proposal.
If a deal were implemented, the neighboring communities would commit to some sort of understanding regarding their borders, perhaps agreeing not to annex from one another. The deal also could involve other issues, such as the sharing of municipal services and cooperating on new development.
Norway Town Chairwoman Jean Jacobson said all of the participants share a concern about unwanted annexation by the Village of Waterford, which has laid out plans for future growth through annexation.
Jacobson said the village’s posture has caused neighboring communities to “sit up and take notice.”
“It’s good for municipalities to get together and discuss agreements,” she said, “rather than having confrontations later.”
Foxconn’s impact
The Village of Waterford’s growth agenda is not the only factor driving concerns about annexation.
The Foxconn industrial development planned in nearby Mount Pleasant also has stirred concerns about Mount Pleasant annexing from surrounding municipalities to accommodate either Foxconn or other secondary spinoff developments.
Yorkville was able to become a village in part because of Foxconn.
Dover Town Chairman Sam Stratton said his town had been seeking a boundary deal with Yorkville, but those discussions have slowed since Yorkville became a village.
Stratton said the new move toward an agreement with the Town of Waterford and others stems from the same general concern about losing territory to annexation.
“We’re just trying to maintain our own borders and maintain the people and businesses that we have,” he said.
No timetable has been announced publicly for completing an agreement among the new potential partners.
Waterford Town Chairman Tom Hincz said the idea of a boundary deal is unrelated to the town’s bid for incorporation as the Village of Tichigan. Hincz said the town only seeks a cooperative relationship with its neighbors.
“We have no need or desire to infringe on our neighbors,” he said. “And we hope they feel the same way.”