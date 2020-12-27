Fears of annexation from Village of Waterford continue spurring town's plan to become Village of Tichigan

TOWN OF WATERFORD — Leaders in the Town of Waterford already pursuing village status to protect the town’s borders are now discussing a boundary agreement with several neighboring municipalities.

But the one municipality feared by many in the town as a threat to annex surrounding territory — the Village of Waterford — has been excluded from the current discussions.

Officials from the Village of Waterford say they want to join the talks and work in partnership with other towns and villages to help set a course for the future of this area of western Racine County.

Claims of ‘fear mongering’

Waterford Village Administrator Zeke Jackson said “fear mongering” is behind the widespread concerns that the village is bent on gobbling up large chunks of its neighboring communities.

Jackson plans to present his Village Board with a proposal to pursue a role in the ongoing border talks, which have included the Village of Rochester and the towns of Norway, Dover and East Troy.

“We want to sit down and have a conversation,” Jackson said. “We’d love to talk with all of our neighbors.”