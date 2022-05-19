FDA says it needs more money to prevent recalls, outbreaks. Republicans decry more 'bureaucracy'

WASHINGTON — The head of the Food and Drug Administration told lawmakers Thursday that a shuttered baby formula factory could be up and running as soon as next week, though he sidestepped questions about whether his agency should have intervened earlier to address problems at the plant that triggered the national shortage.

FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf faced a bipartisan grilling from House lawmakers over the baby formula issue that has angered American parents and become a political liability for President Joe Biden.

Simultaneously, most Congressional Republicans, including all five from Wisconsin, decried and opposed more spending on the FDA, in resistance of expanding government "bureaucracy."

The problems are largely tied to Abbott Nutrition’s Michigan formula plant, the largest in the U.S., which has been closed since February due to contamination problems that have been linked to the deaths of at least two infants.

The FDA announced a preliminary agreement with Abbott, headquartered in northern Illinois, earlier this week to restart production, pending safety upgrades and certifications. After getting the FDA’s OK, Abbott said it will take eight to ten weeks before new products begin arriving in stores.

On Wednesday evening, House Democrats, along with a dozen Republicans, passed a $28 million spending bill that would boost FDA funding to inspect domestic and international formula producers. Its fate in the Senate is uncertain.

No Wisconsin Republicans in Congress voted in favor of the spending bill, which they claim would add to government bureaucracy.

In a statement, U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, a Janesville Republican whose district includes all of Racine and Kenosha counties, said “The baby formula shortage is a lesson that we shouldn’t have ever needed to learn. After the FDA shut down the Abbott facility, the FDA nor the Administration created a plan to deal with the shortfall. The public’s attention turned to this and luckily the FDA and Abbott have reached a resolution to restart production in the very near future ... The problem here is not the FDA being short $28 million dollars, or needing to build up bureaucracy for a job the FDA already has the capability of doing."

Added U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., “This crisis didn’t occur because the FDA lacked money to spend on staff. This crisis boiled over due to significant supply chain issues and structural deficiencies at the FDA that the Biden administration waited months to address."

The FDA has long said it is understaffed and that more funding could lead to the agency doing a better job of inspecting drug and food producers, which could prevent recalls and outbreaks.

In November 2016, the Los Angeles Daily News reported "The Food and Drug Administration has more than 700 job vacancies in its division that approves new drugs, and top officials say the agency is struggling to hire and retain staff because pharmaceutical companies lure them away."

In August 2013, the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy, a professional organization representing pharmacists, reported "Historically, the FDA has been chronically underfunded, a situation that has led to problems with the agency being able to meet its statutory responsibilities in a timely and acceptable manner. Drug products that are subject to review and/or approval by the FDA represent one-quarter of the entire U.S. economy, yet the FDA receives an annual appropriation amount equivalent to approximately $8.00 per citizen."

As of fiscal year 2019, the agency's budget was $6.1 billion, equal to closer to $18.58 per U.S. citizen, although barely more than half of that funding comes directly from taxpayers. About 46% of the FDA's budget comes from what are known as "industry user fees," a controversial setup since almost half of the FDA's funding comes from those institutions is required to regulate.

During Thursday's hearing, Califf said "The entire food side of the FDA is understaffed in every category. That’s why in the budget we’ve asked for money to staff up and also to improve the authority for hiring and salaries, just like we have on the medical product side."

Califf said more money "is absolutely essential" for what Steil and other Republicans called "bureaucracy." It's unclear what that bill's fate is in the Senate.

After voting against the $28 million, Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany, of Minocqua, tweeted "Americans cannot find baby formula. Americans cannot afford gas. Americans cannot safely walk on the streets in major cities. Welcome to another day in Joe Biden’s America!"

All Wisconsin Republicans in Congress did vote in favor of the separate "Access to Baby Formula Act," which is likely to pass the senate. According to a release, that bill "would give the Secretary of the Department of Agriculture authority to waive administration requirements under the USDA’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) during emergency periods and supply chain disruptions ... Currently, Abbott holds a contract with the USDA’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for WIC and their formula serves 89% of infants in the program. The bill would expand the USDA’s ability to purchase from other manufacturers."

In support of that, Gallagher said "I joined my colleagues to help ease these concerns by giving parents more flexibility to buy the formula they need, and I will continue to focus on solutions that ease restrictions and increase the supply of baby formula.”

The WIC program accounts for about half of infant formula sales in the U.S.

Only nine Republicans voted against the "Access to Baby Formula Act," none of them from Wisconsin.

What went wrong at Abbott?

After a six-week inspection, FDA investigators published a list of problems in March, including lax safety and sanitary standards and a history of bacterial contamination in several parts of the plant. Under Monday’s agreement, Abbott must regularly consult with an outside safety expert to restart and maintain production.

Fixing the violations uncovered at Abbott’s plant will take time, according to former FDA officials. Companies need to exhaustively clean the facility and equipment, retrain staff, repeatedly test and document there is no contamination.

