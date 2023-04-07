BURLINGTON — A city government sound system installed by church volunteers could cost Burlington taxpayers more than $40,000 to replace less than two years later.

Some city officials who are uncomfortable with the cost have raised the possibility of instead moving Burlington City Council meetings to a school board meeting room with better audio facilities.

Faced with ongoing problems with the City Council’s $21,000 system installed by LifeBridge Church, officials are weighing a professional contractor’s offer to install a new system at a cost of $46,861.

City Administrator Carina Walters has informed council members that LifeBridge Church representatives are no longer able to help with the situation, city records show.

“They’ve done what they can,” Walters told the council during a March 7 discussion on the issue.

Leaders of the Burlington church could not be reached for comment.

The City Council Chambers at 224 E. Jefferson St. are equipped with cameras and microphones so that visitors can follow meetings either in person or on the internet via live broadcasts or recordings maintained at the city’s website.

Council members agreed in November 2021 to allow church volunteers to install a new audio system free of charge, as a way of avoiding state rules on competitive bidding among contractors.

The church-installed system not only has been plagued by technical glitches, it has required extra time from city staff to manage. Even then, council meetings have been disrupted by frequent audio malfunctions.

The city’s new professional contractor, Smart Spaces, has reported finding incorrect equipment in place.

But the $46,000 replacement cost has prompted some aldermen to question whether the City Council would do better to use the Burlington Area School District board meeting room and its audio system.

City records show that the subject of moving council meetings across town came up March 7 as city staff presented aldermen with the Smart Spaces plan for upgrading the council chambers.

The Burlington School Board meets at 209 Wainwright Ave. in facilities that the school district remodeled two years ago.

School district spokeswoman Julie Thomas said discussions have taken place with city officials about the possibility of holding future City Council meetings in the school board room. The district invested $28,000 in an audio-video system for the meeting space.

Thomas said the meeting room on Wainwright Avenue gets a lot of use by the general public.

“If the city were interested in using the board room or any district space,” she added, “we’d be happy to have a conversation with them.”

City Council President Jon Schultz expressed doubts about using the school board room, saying city officials hope an improved audio system would make their council chambers suitable for other city board and commission meetings as well.

“Given my current understanding of the broader goals,” Schultz said, “I don’t think making a move would make sense.”

Aldermen were scheduled to discuss the matter Wednesday, but they postponed it.

The city’s audio system initially was part of a bigger remodeling project planned in the council chambers, which is located alongside City Hall and Police Department at Pine and Jefferson streets. It is where the City Council meets twice a month.

In August 2021, aldermen awarded a contract totaling $77,064 for a renovation plan that included a new ceiling, flooring, lighting, electrical upgrades and drywall repair.

But after experts on Wisconsin’s competitive bidding law questioned the city’s decision to forgo public bidding on the project, aldermen rescinded the contract award.

State law requires local governments to solicit competitive bids from contractors whenever spending more than $25,000 on a construction project.

Moving forward later with only the audio-video improvements in the council chambers, city officials kept the job under $25,000 to avoid the competitive bidding threshold.

LifeBridge Church volunteers offered assurances that they had the expertise necessary to install the new system free of charge.

After the network of cameras and microphones was installed, problems surfaced and quickly became a recurring issue during council meetings. Microphones went silent, online connections were lost, and discussion was disrupted by vibrating echoes.

According to records of the March 7 meeting, aldermen and city staff agreed that the system was not working properly.

Assistant City Administrator Megan Watkins told aldermen that setting up the equipment for each meeting was “very cumbersome,” and that she must arrive 30 minutes early to get things ready.

Watkins also reported that technical difficulties had existed since the system was installed. The multiple wires and cables, she told the council, “sometimes work and sometimes doesn’t.”

A representative of Smart Spaces told aldermen that the troublesome system included a device that “isn’t the correct equipment,” which contributed to some of the audio difficulties.

Aldermen have indicated that although something must be done, they are leery of the $46,000 price tag. Some have voiced support for going back to the initial council chambers remodeling project once estimated to cost about $80,000.

Records show that Alderman Bill Smitz and Alderman Shad Branen both raised the possibility of instead moving city meetings to the school board room.

“The current system isn’t perfect and needs tweaking,” Branen said. “But the cost is hard to swallow.”

