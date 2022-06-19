Fathers who ‘never had a professional picture’ have their love captured on camera at Racine's Zoo Beach

RACINE — Deontrae Mayfield often posts photos with his 9-month-old daughter on Facebook. One day, he asked other fathers to do the same: post pictures with their kids. But the results were not quite what he was expecting.
He was seeing a lot of selfies, and many outdated photos. Nothing really new or high-quality.
“I was like, wow. A lot of guys probably never had a professional picture,” Mayfield said. “I wanted to bridge a visual gap by photography. I wanted them to have something they can hang on their wall and be proud of.”
Megan Powell works as an X-ray technician at Ascension All Saints Hospital, but is a professional photographer on the side, focusing on family and maternity photography.
Mayfield and Megan began collaborating on a “Daddy and Kids” photoshoot, a project focused on highlighting black men as fathers.
“I was all in, 100%, right away,” said Megan Powell, whose husband is Racine Police Department Lt. Walter Powell. “I was like, ‘yes absolutely.’ Deontrae is a mile a minute with his great ideas.”
“It was amazing,” Mayfield said. “It worked out super, super well.”
The project
Mayfield, who is well-known for being the proprietor of The Main Project and Cafe, put out another request on Facebook, but this time asking for participants for the project.
The response was overwhelming. More than 30 interested fathers replied.
“Ordinarily, this is something they wouldn’t think of and they wouldn’t do,” Powell said. “It’s not on everybody’s top of the to-do list. But people came forward and it was great.”
Free of charge, Powell ended up actually capturing 10 families at Zoo Beach with her camera on June 5 for 15-minute sessions.
Powell has done other photoshoots in the same location. It’s ideal because it’s not very busy and has some beautiful scenery, including the water, mounds of sand and tall grass, she said.
Powell emailed the finished pictures to families to share or print as they choose. Mayfield said he wanted to finish the project before Father’s Day so the photos could potentially be used as a gift for the holiday.
“It was great because everybody was so thankful and so appreciative,” Powell said. “It was so heartwarming. Seeing all the kids and their smiles, it literally makes me so happy. It was great knowing I was creating memories and promoting the positivity of family and fathers with their children. It was just a really good feel-good moment. This was a home run.”
In photos: Dads and their kids photographed for Father's Day project in Racine
At about 12:10 a.m. Monday, Racine County dispatch received a call of shots having been fired on Racine’s south side. A home was hit, but the report of the home being hit didn't come in until the early morning, as the home had been empty at the time of the shooting. "Due to the call volume” in the morning, it wasn't until about noon that the home that was hit was able to be investigated; a Racine Police Department spokesperson said Monday afternoon. Police responded to the area twice, after the initial shots fired report and again about 12 hours later, the RPD said.
After hearing neighbors say it is just "too much," Yorkville village officials have denied a permit for Rancho La Promesa, effectively shutting down the Hispanic-themed wedding barn venue in rural Racine County.
As Racine area police look to crack down on illegally owned firearms amid drastically increased reports of shootings, two more arrests were made Tuesday in Racine on suspects accused of being felons in possession of firearms.
Pictured is The Main Project and Cafe proprietor Deontrae Mayfield and his daughter Leilani at Zoo Beach on June 5. This photo is a part of the “Daddy and Kids” photo shoot, created by Mayfield and photographed by Megan Powell.